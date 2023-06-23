The Morning Briefing: Admit It Libs — Even You Wouldn't Want Hunter Biden Dating Your Daughter

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Syrena felt that pant suits were for the type of woman who would request a straw with her white wine spritzer in a bowling alley bar.

The Biden crime family got a break this week when its junkie slow kid son was given a sweet deal thanks to godfather Giuseppe Biden’s influence, which made everyone investigating his boy understand that they’d be feeding the fishes if they actually did their jobs. That does not, however, mean that those of us on the side of truth and reality have to let the story go.

As any mainstream media story about Hunter Biden will remind you, Joe Biden’s family has suffered some real tragedy. We’re reminded of that to deflect from the fact that Hunter is the kind of sleazeball that other sleazeballs find off-putting.

One might think that the kind of loss that Hunter Biden has suffered would make him more sensitive to the importance of immediate family. Nope. A court had to force him to pay child support to the unacknowledged granddaughter of the President of the United States of America.

There are only so many times that the “Family Tragedy” card can be played to cover the truth that the family is, in fact, garbage.

Joe Biden is living out every crime boss’s wet dream: he doesn’t have to buy off law enforcement because he’s in charge of law enforcement. It’s easy to run a crime syndicate when you can instruct the feds to look the other way which, as Kevin writes, is exactly what President LOLEightyonemillion’s Department of Justice did:

The recent bombshell allegations by IRS whistleblowers are shining a new and damning light that the Biden crime family — and their reptilian friends in the Department of Justice (DOJ) — will find hard to dodge. The scathing report by the Ways and Means Committee lays out the DOJ’s unconscionable schemes to keep America’s first toilet family out of prison by any means necessary. Delaying, divulging, and denying The DOJ’s skullduggery includes denying U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ ability to bring charges against Hunter in various locations nationwide. They also allegedly staved off specific investigations until the statute of limitations had expired.

Nice gig if you can get it, right Hunter?

Hunter Biden is the kind of scumbag that, if he were dating your daughter, you’d punch until he realized that he no longer wanted to date your daughter. Everything about the guy screams “LOW LIFE.” The only reason that his daddy still loves him is that his daddy isn’t quite sure who he is. Pops only knows that prostitute-loving Hunter has the same last name, so he has to be protected by the Biden Stasi.

Regarding the headline: even Dems know that Hunter Biden is a skeeve carrier. If Hunter showed up to Ezra and Emma Liberal’s door to take their baby girl on a date, they’d tell him she had moved to Tibet to become a Buddhist nun. The Hive Mind Code prevents them from admitting to others that Hunter Biden is such a bottom-feeder that he’s banned from Tijuana donkey shows.

Scummy though Hunter may be, the daddy who covers for him is even worse. The President of the United States is running full time legal interference for a deadbeat dad reject that most of society would be OK with hanging out to dry.

Hunter Biden hasn’t cleaned up his act. He’s a child of white American liberal privilege who truly believes that he’s never done anything wrong. If he’s out of reach for more than an hour, there’s a good chance that he’s snorting blow off of a hooker that he paid for with money he made from peddling daddy’s influence in Ukraine.

I would like to think that there could be a correction with the next presidential election, but the Biden crime family has no doubt done irreparable damage to the Republic.

All we can do now is watch out for our daughters.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I’m changing up the way I do the Mailbag of Magnificence. I’ll either do it every other week, or I may just start responding to an email or two whenever it feels like a good time to do so. The email address for the Briefing is now posted at the very end. Scroll all the way and enjoy.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount.

The Kruiser Kabana

Occasionally we just have to go with the classics. Happy weekend,

