Is It Time to Defund the FBI?

The past few years have been devastating for Americans when it comes to faith in our institutions. The pandemic exposed our health bureaucracy as being grossly politicized. Thanks to the Obama and Biden administrations, the FBI, once revered for its unwavering fairness and impartiality, can no longer be trusted. The Russiagate scandal, and the weaponizing of the DOJ and FBI against Donald Trump, while Democrats like Hillary Clinton, and Joe and Hunter Biden get protected, has made it very clear that our justice system is compromised.

There have been signs for years, but the Russiagate hoax and the unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home revealed just how mired in corruption and unyielding power our justice system has become. In fact, after the raid, there were calls by various Republicans to defund the FBI.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) initially advocated for the defunding of the FBI, only to backtrack by clarifying that he really meant that he was calling for the “reformation of the worst elements of the administrative state,” and that “Congress should use the power of the purse to achieve that goal.”

Regardless, there wasn’t exactly widespread support for defunding the FBI. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) argued that calls for defunding the FBI made Republicans “look unserious.” He may have had a point, but now it is clear that the time has come, and Republicans are now left with two foreboding choices: do nothing and relinquish our justice system to the clutches of the radical left or take drastic measures to reform the system before it is too late.

In recent weeks, whistleblowers have come forward revealing misconduct within the FBI. Not only did the bureau deliberately withhold exculpatory evidence in order to obtain FISA spy warrants targeting individuals associated with Donald Trump during the 2016 election, but it also deliberately ignored legitimate leads linking Hillary Clinton to the collusion narrative, and it refused to investigate illegal foreign donations to Hillary’s campaign.

Currently, there are allegations of the FBI protecting the Biden Crime Family, including the failure to investigate a $10 million bribe and the concealment of audio recordings of said bribe involving Joe Biden. The FBI has also been accused of obstructing search warrants, suppressing evidence, and blocking charges against Hunter Biden, effectively protecting Joe Biden.

If you still have faith that our justice system is fair and objective, you aren’t paying attention. While Donald Trump faced indictments for mishandling classified documents, Hillary Clinton escaped charges for a similar offense (including obstruction), and Joe Biden is expected to do the same. This week, Hunter Biden received a favorable plea deal to avoid imprisonment for a crime that could have resulted in a sentence of up to ten years. The blatant bias of our justice system is being shoved in our faces.

They’re practically flaunting it because those behind it are confident they can get away with it. And why not? Has the media shown even the slightest interest in exposing this blatant corruption? Nope. This kind of systemic corruption is what makes careers in journalism, yet the media cares more about protecting Joe Biden than being a legitimate check and balance on government. Worse yet, have Republicans ever taken any serious actions to fix the system? Spoiler alert: they haven’t.

Well, if they don’t do something soon, I’m sorry to say it’ll be too late to do anything at all.