Four Children Rescued From Drag, Drugs and Sex Party in Squalid Boston Apartment (Oh, Yeah—There Was a Dead Guy There, too)

After crying out for help, four frightened children were rescued from a back bedroom in a squalid Boston apartment. Authorities had been called to the scene to assist an adult who had gone into cardiac arrest. They walked into an apparent drag party that featured sex toys, drug paraphernalia, and six adults who “appeared to be male.”

Boston 25 News reported:

Emergency crews responded to the apartment shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the police report. Boston Fire and EMS arrived first, followed by police. They found an adult dead. The cause of death remains under investigation. … According to the fire department report that I reviewed, firefighters found six adults “who appeared to be males” in the apartment, with four kids in a back bedroom. One of the men tried to stop first responders from going into the room where they found the children, who are ages 5 to 10. The report said the adults were uncooperative and denied having children inside the apartment. … The relationship between the four children and the adults remains unclear. The fire and police departments both filed reports with the state Department of Children and Families [DCF]. Police officers cited the “conditions of the home.”

NECN interviewed Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy, who told him she spoke with the Boston firefighters who found the children. “There was hoarding, a lot of uncleanliness in the apartment,” Murphy related. “Lots of sex toys and drug paraphernalia all over the place.”

Murphy said it was then that “One of the firefighters heard what they thought was a child’s voice calling for help.” She related that some of the revelers attempted to stop the firefighters from finding the children. “And when he opened the door, he saw four children and what I believe are two adults in the back room, and it was really disturbing to him and they just seemed scared.”

Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighters Local 718, told NECN, “I believe that our firefighters did save [the children’s] lives.” In an apparent reference to the deplorable and depraved conditions in the apartment, he added, “Had it not been for the quick response of Boston firefighters, had it not been for their diligence to observe everything that was going on, this would have been a lot worse.”

A DCF spokesperson confirmed that they’d since taken custody of the children, who lived in the Southie (South Boston) public housing apartment.

In a related story, the number of Americans who say same-sex relationships are morally acceptable plummeted by seven percent in the last year. A few years back, when it was just LGB, almost no one cared about consenting adults suiting themselves. But when the TQ+ crowd hitched their wagon to the rainbow and started grooming and indoctrinating toddlers and school children, parents took notice.

Don’t expect the Boston children’s story to get a lot of love from the mainstream media. They don’t want you to know about this sort of thing. Their only purpose is to promote woke narratives and suppress any news that exposes the dark side of their ideology. Here are some other horrifying stories my PJ Media colleagues have dragged up into the sunlight:

These transgender activists who communicate with minors online and try to lure them from their families

This gay married couple caught raping and pimping their adopted special needs boys

This 12-year-old girl who was raped by an older boy who was allowed in the school girls’ bathroom

There are more, but you get the idea. Any one of these hideous crimes, if committed by someone in a MAGA hat or at a Catholic school, would be front-page prime-time news for days. But because they were committed by the Left’s pet perverts, they get the silent treatment from Big Media.

