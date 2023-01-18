'Born This Way' Gay Married Couple Caught Raping and Pimping Their Adopted Special Needs Boys

Townhall’s Mia Cathall just released the grueling details she learned from a months-long, exclusive investigation into a gay activist couple who have been arrested for raping their two adopted sons.

You won’t read about it on CNN.

FACT-O-RAMA! Townhall’s Mia Cathall is releasing the story in four parts. Some of the following material is graphic.

William Dale Zulock Jr., 33, and his husband, Zachary “Zack” Jacoby Zulock, 35, were arrested last August for sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated child molestation, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

.@NBCNews made an editorial decision not to include a photograph of the couple, William and Zachary Zulock, facing aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children charges, for molesting their two young adopted children. Don't cover for child molesters.#Georgia https://t.co/Et0sbagHCU pic.twitter.com/N0i8fOFY6M — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) August 7, 2022

Fast Facts

The two men adopted two young brothers through a “faster than expected” adoption process despite Zack having a previous accusation of raping a child.

The boys were adopted through a Christian-based adoption agency for special needs children.

The two men — known gay activists — had a four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion built on two acres outside of Atlanta, Ga. Investigators are looking into where the money came from to pay for the house.

A photo from Zachary Zulock’s Instagram account shows the two men carrying pride flags that read “Born This Way”.

A 17-count indictment — obtained exclusively by Mia Cathell of Townhall — reveals a disturbing list of charges against the two men. The two brothers, one in third grade and one in fourth, were forced to perform oral sex on both men, which the men also did to the boys. Both boys were anally raped by the men, causing injury to the older boy. Some of the abuse was videotaped by Zack.

The adoptive fathers also pimped the boys to other pedophiles through social media apps. Two other men, Hunter Clay Lawless and Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, are charged with “performing an act of prostitution” with the boys, resulting in another injury to one of them.

One of the two men stated Zack sent him numerous messages, even saying “f*cking my son tonight” and “be prepared” to receive pictures and videos of the assault.

The adoptive fathers were arrested around 11:30 p.m. in early August after police apprehended Lawless and found child pornography on his phone. The pair have since had a boatload of additional charges levied against them, including:

incest

aggravated sodomy

aggravated child molestation

felony sexual exploitation of children

felony prostitution of a minor

They are both being held without bond.

Related: Gay Married Couple Charged With Using Their Adopted Children for Child Porn

You can read Part One of Cathall’s remarkable work here, including copies of affidavits and jailhouse phone calls. Part Two can be found here. Don’t look to the Pravda outlets — they don’t seem to think two gay, married men raping and pimping their adopted special needs kids is newsworthy.

The left is dedicated to protecting child rapists in the LGBT crowd at all costs, including the transamabobs who assault kids in restrooms. They are even trying to normalize pedophilia by referring to pederasts as “MAPs” (minor-attracted persons).

You can fight the Democrats’ unholy mission of normalizing child rape by becoming a PJ Media VIP member today. We are the people bringing you the truth, even when it’s horrific. Join today — click here and use the promo code WOKE to get 25% off your new PJ Media VIP membership.

Remember when the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir sang, “We Are Coming for Your Kids?” They meant it.