'Inclusion' Claims Another Victim

As we all saw on today’s news, there is indeed a two-tiered system of justice. Perhaps three-tiered may be more appropriate. One is for the people who control the government, the economy, and the media. The second is for those who have pledged their fealty to those in the first tier, or who fit the right criteria. The third is for the rest of us.

Since a girl who attended ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, N.M., does not fit into the first two tiers, we may assume that justice for her may be slow in coming, if it ever does at all. Even though she was allegedly raped by a boy in a school bathroom.

From the article in The Post Millennial:

“I was raped. I was raped. I was raped. F*cking kill me.” Maggie could barely believe the words she was reading in her daughter’s diary. But the words were real. And they were the first to finally explain the sudden mental health crisis that had captured her formerly happy, healthy, 12-year-old daughter. The diary entry referred back to an incident in October 2021, when her daughter Ray, a 6th grader at ASK Academy charter school in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was allegedly raped inside the girls’ bathroom by an older biological male student. When the male student first entered the girls’ restroom, Ray said she was washing her hands and didn’t take particular notice of the student’s sex, nor was she aware of his “gender identity.” But before she knew it, the male student walked over to her, pinned her against the counter, and wrestled her to the floor. After hitting her head, he allegedly held her down, ripped her pants, and raped her. Maggie now believes the main reason a male student was alone with her daughter that day, and had the opportunity to rape her, is because the school had fully embraced gender ideology. Upon reading through school documents and talking with her daughter and fellow parents, Maggie learned that, without her knowledge or consent, ASK Academy had fully embraced radical gender theory into its policies and classrooms.

The article changed the names for the sake of anonymity.

It is not uncommon for victims of sexual assault to keep their experiences and feelings bottled up. Ray’s mother would have never known had she not read her daughter’s diaries. But after the assault, Ray went back to class. She told no one in the school. She kept silent because she knew that doing so could result in social ostracism and moreover punitive action on the part of the school. For bullying.

Maggie contends that the boy took advantage of the school’s policies on gender to assault and rape her daughter. She discovered that the school had students pledge allegiance to the pride flag and that teachers made a point of discussing transgenderism and gender dysphoria. She also claims that the school has a higher-than-normal population of children who said they were trans without informing their parents, given the school’s size.

Ray felt pressure to keep silent about the school’s policies of allowing boys into girls’ spaces for fear of being labeled “judgmental.” She suffers from grief, anxiety, depression, and nightmares and has exhibited suicidal ideation as a result of the incident. Evidence from Ray’s diary and a physical exam are part of a criminal investigation. Maggie has also initiated a civil suit against the school.

The Independent Women’s Forum obtained an email from a female student at the ASK Academy regarding the alleged perpetrator. It read:

As of late we have had an issue with [REDACTED]. He has sexually harrassed, bullied, cheated off of and threatened people to get his way for his own gain. If you have experienced, witnessed or even had friends who’ve experienced this please, PLEASE write an incident report. The more proof we have, the better chance we can prevent this from happening to anyone ever again. Please dont hesitate to speak up. Get your parents involved as well, anything helps. (sic)

When the IWF contacted the academy’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward Garcia, he defaulted to the school’s inclusion and non-discrimination policies for all students. He claimed that sexual assaults were not occurring at the school. When confronted with the above email, he failed to respond. He also stayed mum on the subject of boys having access to girls’ spaces, the criminal investigation, and why the academy had not informed parents about the situation. He did say that he was not at liberty to disclose “confidential student information.”

If one objects to certain facets of the trans agenda, one faces accusations of attempted genocide. And if the mantra is true that “trans rights are human rights,” are human rights not also human rights? Such as the right to use a school bathroom without fear of sexual assault? One cannot seriously assert that no one could have predicted that predators would find a way to co-opt the movement to expedite their hunting. Can the trans community not advocate for safeguards against such things? Or has it become so obsessed with rights that it pays no heed to responsibilities?

One cannot conceive of a school district, let alone a principal or CEO, that would not be heartsick over such a thing. And I have to wonder: if we ever looked these people in the eyes, what would we see? Are there souls left inside of them? Or have those souls been sold, refinanced, and fractured so many times that whatever shreds are left are barely functioning? Those are questions that do really not need to be asked.

Throughout history, monsters have perpetrated all manner of injustices and atrocities for the sake of a greater good or a higher goal. And they and their enablers were able to step outside of their humanity and tell themselves that the slaughter and degradation of innocents was a small price to pay. After all, if children are destroyed, what does it matter, if we achieve equity? A little human collateral is negligible when it comes to supporting powerful, popular, prestigious, and profitable movements.