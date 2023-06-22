BREAKING: Devastating News for Families of the Titanic Submarine Crew

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday that the debris field discovered earlier today near the wreckage of the Titanic is the missing OceanGate submarine.

Rear Adm. John Mauger told reporters that the debris “is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” which resulted in an implosion of the vessel, likely about an hour and forty-five minutes into the trip to the bottom of the sea on Sunday.

Coast Guard: "In consultation with experts from within the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber." pic.twitter.com/W6l8sn8oRH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2023

Experts told Fox News that the passengers on the submarine likely didn’t know what hit them and therefore did not suffer.

Mauger offered his “deepest condolences” to those who have lost loved ones. “I can only imagine what this has been like for them, and I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”

Asked about the prospects for recovering the bodies of the lost passengers, Mauger said, “And so this is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor. And the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects.”

Related: Did Wokeness Doom the Titanic Tourists?

OceanGate, the company that owns the tourist submarine, issued a press release asking for privacy for the families of five lost souls.

We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost. These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew. This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organisations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission. We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families. This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.

The debris from the vessel was located approximately 1,600 feet from the hull of the Titanic in an area with a smooth ocean bottom. It is not believed that the craft crashed into the wreckage of the doomed ocean liner.