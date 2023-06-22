The IRS, FBI, and DOJ Owe Al Capone an Apology

Poor Al Capone, the gangster who turned Chicago into the city “Billy Sunday couldn’t shut down.” During Prohibition, he went to Alcatraz because he didn’t pay his taxes. Poor Salvatore “Sallie” DeMeo, the aging reputed soldier in the Genovese crime family who was indicted and pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion in 2018. It seems he wasn’t paying taxes on $2 million from real estate transactions in Brooklyn. And poor Irving “Waxey Gordon” Wexler. Rather than give him the Murder, Inc. treatment, Bugsy Siegel simply snitched on him to the Feds to get him out of the way and into the Leavenworth Penitentiary. Johnny Torrio, Charlie Carrollo, and Nucky Johnson all had their day behind bars for not paying taxes.

The American people owe these boys an apology. They should have been handed a misdemeanor along with their guns as they paid their fines and walked out the door. Money laundering, selling influence, failing to pay taxes, gun violations, come on, man, the government has more serious things to prosecute. There are Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholics praying the rosary in front of abortion clinics who need the government’s full attention. And as for all those drug dealers the IRS brags about bringing to heal over money-related crimes, as the wise guys in Brooklyn might have said in the day, fuggedaboutit.

Yes, illustrious mobsters might claim there never really was an Italian or Jewish Mafia, but now some are beginning to suspect there may be a new Irish Mafia, and the big guy in this crime family may well live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

At this point, the mythical claim that “No One Is Above the Law” should get the horse laugh it deserves. Let’s just say some animals on the farm are more equal than others and leave it at that. Gun charges and funny business with money and taxes may have been plastered all over Hunter Biden’s computer for the public to see, but, like an Old Testament Moses, Attorney General Merrick Garland has decreed, “Let my boss’s people go!”

If the law is king in the U.S., as Thomas Paine once said, our anarchist friends may well be cheering the death of that king. We have entered a strange no-law zone in which it feels as if hypocrites and madmen in our government have been officially tasked with pretending laws don’t exist.

Tax law is an old tool to stop corruption. In 1927, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in The United States v. Sullivan, “It would be an extreme if not an extravagant application of the Fifth Amendment to say that it authorized a man to refuse to state the amount of his income because it had been made in crime. But if the defendant desired to test that or any other point he should have tested it in the return so that it could be passed upon. He could not draw a conjurer’s circle around the whole matter by his own declaration that to write any word upon the government blank would bring him into danger of the law…It is urged [by the defendant] that if a return were made the defendant would be entitled to deduct illegal expenses such as bribery. This by no means follows but it will be time enough to consider the question when a taxpayer has the temerity to raise it.”

Related: What Can Princeling Hunter Biden Do That You Can’t?

The bottom line is: You may get the money through illegal means, but the IRS has to get its cut of the loot. It appears Hunter Biden made a huge fortune without cutting in the IRS. His child support alone is $20,000 a month, but the IRS wasn’t gettings its piece of the Biden fortune. And now, presto magic, all is forgiven.

It’s about time Al Capone got an official apology from the United States government, a letter of regret to make up for the 10-year sentence he got for not filing a tax return. On the next St. Valentine’s Day, the government can send the Capone family an official apology, perhaps in a violin case, along with seven roses to be placed on his grave.