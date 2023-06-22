Lost at Sea and Stripped of Dignity: New Republic Dehumanizes OceanGate's 'Republican' CEO

The chilling news of Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, and his fellow explorers going missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic has gripped the world’s attention. These brave individuals are trapped deep under the ocean, facing a perilous situation where their supply of oxygen is dwindling. This dreadful ordeal requires our empathy and hope for their safe return, not a dissection of the victims’ political affiliations. However, the New Republic seemed to miss this important human aspect.

In a bewildering turn of events, the New Republic opted to focus not on the ongoing tragedy but on the political donations of Stockton Rush, turning a human crisis into a disconcerting political spectacle. “Public campaign finance records indicate that Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate currently stuck on the missing Titan submersible… has been a consistent Republican donor over the years,” reports the New Republic. This inquisitive revelation was a shocking breach of sensitivity and respect for the dire situation at hand.

What is the purpose of such a revelation at this point? The political leanings of Stockton Rush or any other individual on the missing submersible should be of no consequence at this moment. Rather, the focus should be on the arduous and near-impossible task of the rescue operation or at least extending our collective sympathies and hopes for their survival. This approach by the New Republic is an unfortunate example of how certain media outlets are so deep into the quagmire of political mud-slinging that even a grave human catastrophe can’t deter them from their agenda.

Despite their attempt to make the information seem less damning, by stating “According to these public finance records, Rush was not a Republican megadonor, but his donations over the years leaned heavily toward Republican candidates,” this only adds insult to injury. It is irrelevant whether Rush was a Republican megadonor or simply leaned toward Republican candidates in his political affiliations. Such details have no bearing on the current situation — the lives at risk under the ocean’s crushing depths.

The New Republic continued their absurdity by citing Washington state Democratic consultants: “They don’t regard these donations as a sign that Rush is anything like a GOP megadonor, just that he leans to the right.” This statement is as irrelevant as it is insensitive. It doesn’t matter how Rush’s political leanings are perceived by others, especially at this critical juncture.

This article by the New Republic is a poignant reflection of the disturbing reality where political mudslinging trumps human compassion. It is an unhealthy evolution of the media landscape, where the politics of a person, irrespective of their current dire situation, is deemed newsworthy. The focus should be on the tragedy unfolding, the lives at risk, and the urgent efforts for rescue — not on the political affiliations of those unfortunate enough to be caught in this crisis.

Indeed, this incident sheds light on a growing trend, particularly among certain left-leaning media outlets, to marginalize and dehumanize individuals based on their perceived conservative ideology. By prioritizing Stockton Rush’s political donations over the unfolding crisis, the New Republic has fallen prey to an unsettling pattern of divisiveness and polarization, effectively devaluing human life based on political bias. In fact, the message the magazine clearly sends is: “It’s OK to laugh!”

The politicization of personal tragedies, as in Rush’s case, reveals a toxic environment where being suspected of conservatism can lead to a denial of compassion or understanding. This approach is not only counterproductive but also widens the already significant political divide, feeding into a cycle of hostility and mistrust. Ironically, if this dehumanizes anyone it isn’t the OceanGate CEO, but the New Republic and those who work for this rag. After all, only a monster can dehumanize a person who is fighting for his life, thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface.