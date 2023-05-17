The Morning Briefing: Idiot Congressman Learns This Isn't the Best Time to Be an FBI Fan Boy

Top O’ the Briefing

Our colleague from Townhall Julio Rosas took a trip to Capitol Hill yesterday and delivered some hard truths about the Antifa movement to eternally delusional Democrats. Paula wrote about it:

Julio Rosas, senior reporter for our sister site Townhall, testified before Congress on Tuesday about Antifa and the destruction caused by this violent movement. He was there at the invitation of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. Rosas, a Marine, is no stranger to the Antifa movement, having attended many of their violent riots and documented the havoc wreaked by this organization. He even took a rubber bullet to the abdomen at one of those riots.

What made this gathering notable is that the Democrats are still doubling-down pretending that Antifa doesn’t exist but that the FBI’s credibility still does. This was particularly stunning coming just one day after the remaining shreds of faith any sane Americans had in the FBI disappeared with the Durham report.

It was a perfect snapshot of just how committed the Dems are to their myriad false narratives. Even amid all of the detritus of yet another one having blown up, they’re willing to plow ahead as if no one on Earth has the internet. It shows that they have a remarkable amount of faith in their constituents’ ability to remain blissfully ignorant.

Freshman Rep. Dan Goldman of New York thought he was flexing but ended up opening the door to having his you-know-what handed to him:

Addressing the committee, Goldman said, “You’re trying to gaslight us up here, as if Antifa—which Mr. Rosas is apparently the expert now in organized terrorist activity, has overruled the FBI director who says, there’s a headline that says ‘Antifa is an ideology not an organization.’ No, no, no. Let’s not listen to the FBI director. Let’s listen to—sorry, what’s your title? Senior writer at Townhall, who is going to tell us that the FBI director is wrong.

Even without the Durham report, the FBI’s level of expertise regarding Antifa was suspect. Remember, according to Democrats and the FBI, Antifa was merely part of a rightwing nutjob fever dream. We were all imagining the burning buildings during the St. George Floyd Summer of Riotous Love.

Paula’s posts has a few great videos, including one that has Goldman’s idiotic remarks and Julio’s priceless response to the paste-eating moron. If that seems harsh, it’s really as nice as I can be when it comes to anyone who’s throwing on a cheerleader outfit for the Federal Bureau of Investigation this week.

Again, props to the oh-so-slim Republican House majority for continuing to put the entrenched leftist scum in the United States government in positions where they can’t help but expose themselves as the freedom-hating pathological liars that they are.

A good time will be had by all.

