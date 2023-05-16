Corporate Media Runs With George Soros 'Holocaust Survivor' Lie

Elon Musk tweeted a milquetoast five-word criticism of George Soros, sending the corporate media into a full-on moral panic about “anti-Semitism.”

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Via The Atlantic:

Last night, Elon Musk made two rookie social-media mistakes: He tweeted after 10 p.m., and he echoed paranoid anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists. “George Soros reminds me of Magneto,” he declared, likening the financier to the Marvel supervillain, both of them Jewish Holocaust survivors. In case the meaning was unclear, Musk quickly clarified to another user, “He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

George Soros is the exact opposite of a Holocaust survivor; he was a Holocaust perpetrator back in his native Hungary when he enthusiastically sold out his own fellow Jews to his adopted Nazi daddy.

Here the tale straight from the horse’s mouth.

His glory days confiscating Jewish property with his Nazi benefactor “made his character,” he says, teaching him his business ethics.

“Was it difficult?” the interviewer prompts Soros, probably expecting an expression of some level of remorse. But he didn’t get it, because he was interviewing a demon.

“Not at all… it created no problem at all,” Soros replies.

“No feeling of guilt?”

“Well, of course I could be on the other side… but there was no sense that I should be there, because that was… well, [in] a funny way, it’s just like in markets: if I weren’t there… somebody else would be taking it away anyhow, whether I was there or not.”

Jake Tapper, as the rest of the corporate media is wont to do, also erroneously describes Soros as a “philanthropist.” Soros is a philanthropist like Pol Pot was a saint.

He is a ruthless international currency trader who has almost singlehandedly crashed numerous national economies – including most famously the 1997 Asian financial crisis kicked off by his manipulation of the Thai baht. In a righteous world, Thailand would have requested extradition of Soros, Interpol would have picked him up, and he would have been hauled in front of a Thai court to be prosecuted for all the misery he inflicted on them and the populations of all the affected countries. Instead, he got richer.

Related: Nazi Collaborator George Soros Reportedly Considers Buying Failed VICE Media

“I am basically there to make money. I cannot and do not look at the social consequences of what I do,” he said of the crisis he precipitated.

Video: George Soros admits to destroying & destabilizing entire countries for his own momentary gain. Also admits to helping Nazi’s confiscate Jews’ property.

The Krassenstein brothers defending this guy tells all you need to know about them pic.twitter.com/oKjj7bpuzW — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 16, 2023

Soros is exactly the kind of money-changer Jesus kicked out of the temple.

Although he is not American, Soros also meddles in various American media outlets as well as bootstrapping “progressive” districts attorney in major US cities.

Soros is a degenerate scourge on the planet, which will be immeasurably better off without him when he finally departs his decrepit vale. He’s 92; only the good die young.