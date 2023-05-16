Joe Biden Yuks It Up Over the Border

Not too long after Joe Biden was juiced up and escorted into office, photos and videos of him stumbling up the steps to Air Force One made the rounds with the requisite commentary. An acquaintance of mine who runs a Christian radio station was aghast and posted something to Facebook to the effect that everyone should be ashamed of themselves for making fun of an old man. She added, “We’re better than that!” I’ve often thought of pinging her back and asking her, “How do you like Joe now?”

I get it–she was exhorting Christians to take the high road. She came off sounding like a classic Karen, but she meant well. What she did not understand is that for the majority of his career and probably most of his life, Joe Biden has been an opportunistic, self-centered, ambitious narcissist who cared not one whit for the misery he caused or the laws he broke in order to get what he wanted. The difference is that now his dangerous narcissism is on display for the whole world to see. And he compromised himself and, for that matter, the country when he accepted the offer to do as he was told in exchange for his chance to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. A privilege that he thought he was due, anyway.

To that end, when he was questioned by the White House PR Department, also known as CNN, about the Title 42 surge allegedly being less than expected, Uncle Joe thought the whole thing was hilarious.

CNN “found” him biking while on vacation as the video above shows. Of course, that vacation could not possibly have been timed to coincide with the expiration of Title 42. No, sir, nothing fishy there. Biden seemed to find it eminently comical that the situation at the border was not as bad as it could have been. Yes, comedy gold! Things are bad, but not that bad! (Insert laugh track here.)

I don’t care what anyone says. Even if the man is not in full possession of his faculties, that is a creepy laugh. And naturally, he has no plans to go to the border. His handlers probably figure that the less he knows about real life, the better. He might inadvertently tip the Democrats’ hand.

Related: It’s Time for Hillary to Pay for What She’s Done to America

Despite the gallows optimism and humor of Resident Biden, the processing centers near the border are past capacity. Some of the illegals have been given court dates that are a decade away. Meanwhile, none of them have been vetted for infectious diseases or criminal or terrorist history, and we have no idea where they are going to end up. And the cartels and traffickers are planning their next moves.

Some fun, Joe.