New York Times Tries to Downplay the 'Transgender Regret' Movement

No one knows how many people who undergo gender transition regret their decision to do so. The few studies on the issue vary incredibly. The AP reports that only 1% of transgendered people end up regretting transitioning. But in a 2015 survey of nearly 28,000 people conducted by the U.S.-based National Center for Transgender Equality, 8% of respondents reported detransitioning.

That’s a massive difference. And it indicates that the headlong rush to transition children of any age, fueled by trans activists and their allies on the left, needs, at the very least, to be paused while further information is gathered and research is done.

But the trans activists who have been silencing dissent to gender transition therapies in the medical community are the same activists who removed the term “Gender Identity Disorder” from the “bible” of psychiatry, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorder. Now, transgendered people are no longer afflicted or suffer from a disorder. They have “gender dysphoria”: “that is, they display a marked incongruence between their experienced/expressed gender and assigned gender.'”

Crisis:

This is a huge change. It means that transgender persons don’t feel well in their current identity as a man or woman, like you don’t feel well if you have a headache, but they are not disordered. But many psychologists know that this is just not true. GID does exist and deserves compassionate treatment as a mental health problem.

In fact, the biggest problem with the gender transition model is that there are numerous psychological problems that go along with gender dysphoria that are glossed over in favor of a gender dysphoria diagnosis. This is what the NHS gender clinic in Great Britain found when treating children, and it led to the resignation of nearly two dozen gender physicians.