CA Democrat Wants Unemployment Benefits for Illegal Aliens

In not-so-breaking news, the West Coast continues to crater.

As it has often been said, last week’s conspiracy theories are this week’s headlines. If you don’t believe me, just look at this week’s headlines. Once upon a time, it was sort of an aside to mention on talk radio or in conservative articles that leftists wanted to destroy America from within. It was more of a saying than anything else, and many people still clung to the idea that both conservatives and leftists wanted America to succeed but just had different ideas about how to get there. Admittedly, I still hung on to that idea until I heard Barack Obama say that he planned to bankrupt the coal industry. I had to come to terms with the fact that the party of my birth may not have fully embraced evil, but was definitely playing footsie with it under the table. Of course, these people have long since come out of the closet, and if you need any further convincing, just look at the track record of the previous and current Democrat administrations.

California has been a veritable Petri dish for experiments in leftist government. The only problem is that researchers continue to ignore their findings. And if the saying “as California goes, so goes the nation” is true, we’re all pretty much doomed. Well, we are all pretty much doomed anyway. California merely offers us a preview of things to come.

There is no denying the fact that the Golden State is a hot mess. Truth be told, “hot mess” may be a charitable description. The lawlessness, the homelessness, the flight of industry, and a deficit that defies the term “ballooning” should be red flags to any person of conscience. But the people in charge of the state are either so addicted to a progressive agenda that they just can’t help themselves, or they really do want to set up California and, by extension, the rest of the country to fail. California is on the verge of becoming a national panhandler. It might as well stand on a street corner with a sign saying “Anything helps. God bless.”

Already strapped for funds, and in the wake of the demise of Title 42, California is now entertaining legislation to provide unemployment benefits to illegal aliens. Yes, the state that couldn’t even take care of its own wants to continue to max out its credit card by paying people who are not even supposed to be there.

Senator Maria Elena Durazo is sponsoring Senate Bill 227, also known as the Safety Net for All Workers Act. According to a fact sheet released by Durazo’s office and Action Network: