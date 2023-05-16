CA Democrat Wants Unemployment Benefits for Illegal Aliens

In not-so-breaking news, the West Coast continues to crater.
As it has often been said, last week’s conspiracy theories are this week’s headlines. If you don’t believe me, just look at this week’s headlines. Once upon a time, it was sort of an aside to mention on talk radio or in conservative articles that leftists wanted to destroy America from within. It was more of a saying than anything else, and many people still clung to the idea that both conservatives and leftists wanted America to succeed but just had different ideas about how to get there. Admittedly, I still hung on to that idea until I heard Barack Obama say that he planned to bankrupt the coal industry. I had to come to terms with the fact that the party of my birth may not have fully embraced evil, but was definitely playing footsie with it under the table. Of course, these people have long since come out of the closet, and if you need any further convincing, just look at the track record of the previous and current Democrat administrations.
California has been a veritable Petri dish for experiments in leftist government. The only problem is that researchers continue to ignore their findings. And if the saying “as California goes, so goes the nation” is true, we’re all pretty much doomed. Well, we are all pretty much doomed anyway. California merely offers us a preview of things to come.
There is no denying the fact that the Golden State is a hot mess. Truth be told, “hot mess” may be a charitable description. The lawlessness, the homelessness, the flight of industry, and a deficit that defies the term “ballooning” should be red flags to any person of conscience. But the people in charge of the state are either so addicted to a progressive agenda that they just can’t help themselves, or they really do want to set up California and, by extension, the rest of the country to fail. California is on the verge of becoming a national panhandler. It might as well stand on a street corner with a sign saying “Anything helps. God bless.”
Already strapped for funds, and in the wake of the demise of Title 42, California is now entertaining legislation to provide unemployment benefits to illegal aliens. Yes, the state that couldn’t even take care of its own wants to continue to max out its credit card by paying people who are not even supposed to be there.
Senator Maria Elena Durazo is sponsoring Senate Bill 227, also known as the Safety Net for All Workers Act. According to a fact sheet released by Durazo’s office and Action Network:
SB 227 (Durazo) would establish the Safety Net for All Workers Act, which would create an Excluded Workers Program to be administered by the Employment Development Department. The program would provide workers who are excluded from Unemployment Insurance solely due to their immigration status with $300 per week, for up to 20 weeks, for each week they are unemployed between January 1, 2025 and December 21, 2025.
Where will they get this $300 per week for 20 weeks? I guess we’re back to panhandling. Or taxes. Probably taxes, but I am sure that the Biden administration can shuffle some money around or pass another spending bill to help California pay for this since the state seems to have no cash of its own anymore. After all, someone has to fund the Zombie Apocalypse.
Durazo claims that the fact that California is set to become the world’s fourth largest economy is largely due to undocumented workers, 78% of whom work in “essential and critical jobs.” However, they cannot access unemployment benefits because of, you guessed it, “historic, racist exclusions.” I have to hand it to Durazo, as she waited until the second paragraph before dropping the “R word.” She adds:
Today, taxes on the wages of undocumented workers contribute an estimated $485 million annually to the Unemployment Insurance system, even though those workers do not see a cent of the benefits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, California unemployed citizen workers were eligible for up to 20 times as much economic aid as unemployed undocumented workers.
The bill, according to the fact sheet will, “address inequities, increase economic resilience, and build a California that works for all.” Except that California isn’t working for anyone. California has become a dry run for the collapse that is planned for the rest of the country.
Not to be outdone, Oregon is offering up House Bill 2002. It is currently sitting in the state’s Senate, where Republican lawmakers walked out to try and prevent its passage. The bill mandates that insurers cover the cost of transition surgery, but not the cost of de-transitioning (should someone change their mind in the future). And for good measure, the bill would also permit children to transition without the consent or, that matter, the knowledge of their parents or guardians. But wait, there’s more. The bill permits abortion for children of any age without parental knowledge. Republican Representative Ed Diehl told the Epoch Times:
I’ve got transgender people who think it’s crazy what we’re doing to kids who aren’t happy with their biological sex and want to make an aesthetic change. Lesbians, gay men, just hardcore leftists—these are all Oregonians. And they’re saying this is crazy. This makes no sense to be doing this to our children. They could have written this so many different ways to acknowledge what parents believe they have a constitutional right for, which is to direct the care and upbringing of their child. But they wrote it without any consideration of that at all.
Diehl tried floating an amendment to the bill that would fund de-transitioning but, “The chair told me, ‘My people don’t like this. It’s very controversial. I don’t want you to bring it up.’”
If you are not a resident of California or Oregon, don’t fret. This will get around to you soon enough, especially if we are cursed with four more years of this administration, no matter who or what is ostensibly occupying the Oval Office. And if you think that the Democrats’ plan for demolition is bad, wait until you see their plan for rebuilding.
