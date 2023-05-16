The Warped Unreality of the Leftist Mind: How Many Lies Will These Idiots Swallow?

Being a dedicated leftist requires a suspension of disbelief, some mental sleight of hand, and a head-on collision with the crazy train.

Let’s take a look at some whoppers the Utopia junkies swallowed hook, line, and anchor.

Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian skullduggery

Masks and *vaccines work

That sorority “sister” has an erection

We can do this all day, so instead, I’ll just add this tweet bursting with poppycock the snowflakes lapped up like ice cream cones on a fat farm.

The real sickness here is this: despite the logjam of lies, the green-haired malcontents on the left, rather than demand honesty from their political party and the Pravda press, cravenly line up for a second, third, or 14th helping of bovine fecal matter. But why?

FACT-O-RAMA! Some merry-andrew on Facebook informed me that the NY Times is sure the Durham Report is a “nothing-burger.” I reminded him the same paper won a Pulitzer Prize for writing about the bogus Trump-Russia collusion flapdoodle. He called me an idiot and blocked me. Some dolts cannot saved.

Is “Liberalism” a Cult?

Yep.

Check out this info from cultwatch.com, an organization that fights to educate people about the dangers of cults:

Political

Cults that use political ideals as their base are well known throughout history. Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Stalin’s Communist USSR were classic examples of mind control on a very large scale. On smaller scales white and black supremacists, terrorists, and rebel groups commonly use forms of mind control to recruit and dominate their members.

What is “mind control” when dealing with a political cult? I wrote about it a while back in this piece: The Cult of Liberalism, From Someone Who Escaped

There are people who can’t admit when they are wrong. Some folks are reluctant to admit they’ve been conned. But pinkos are emotionally weak toilet people who tie their political leanings to their self-esteem. They’ll swallow lie after lie, lest their political peers call them a horrible name — like, say, a “conservative.”

PINKO-RAMA! When I was shedding my lefty reptile skin and becoming wise, I dared to question Al Gore’s crockumentary, “An Inconvenient Truth.” A lib friend responded with, “When did you become a Nazi redneck?”

In other words, the Bolshies will eagerly lap up lefty lies to stay in the commie club, because it’s better than being considered a (gulp) Republican.

When asked why he was having trouble with working-class voters in the Midwest, then-president Obama said the following:

And it’s not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

In one sentence, the great orator managed to remind threaten people that those who do not vote for him are to be considered angry, racist, xenophobic, gun-toting hillbillies. Mind control 101.

Leftists also need to feel they are better — dare I say superior — to someone, and that someone is you.

FACT-O-RAMA! Patriotic Americans like We the People are far less likely to inject our kids with a bogus vaccine to fight off a virus that doesn’t kill kids because our political party tells us it’s what the “morally superior” people are doing.

Bolshies stand on an invisible hill of moral superiority and are constantly even trying to “out-lib” their own comrades. Big-city Marxy moms will push their kids to the front of a stage as a man in a dress shakes his shaved ass in their faces, to show the other mommy dearests that she won’t be out-libbed. But you’re a bigot if you don’t want a needy man in heels grinding on your child.

What Have We Learned?

So the answer to the question in my headline — The Warped Unreality of the Liberal Mind: How Many Lies Will These Idiots Swallow? — is simple. They can’t stop themselves; they will swallow — or inject — everything their commie masters send their way, and they’ll do it with a phantom sense of moral superiority.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me dozens of times, shame on me for being a cowardly, zombie Democrat voter.

One of the starkest differences between real Americans and your commie, blue-haired sister-in-law is that we conservatives know how to laugh.

Check out the latest video from my friends at “Jokes and a Point.” They make funny, conservative videos that the Trotskyites can’t handle.