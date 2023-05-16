O’Keefe Video Catches Fox Producer Spilling Why Carlson Got the Boot

From the “We Knew That Already” Department… Everyone in the conserv-o-sphere has had their opinions as to why Fox News showed Tucker Carlson the door. If you had Dominion and/or Big Pharma in the pool, ding, ding, ding! You’re our big winner for the day. And let’s be honest: everyone knew it was one or the other, or as it turned out, a combination of both. But James O’Keefe, who wasted absolutely no time getting back on the horse following his departure from Project Veritas, had one of his journalists meet Fox producer Sean Langille, who confirmed what we already knew:

By way of a quick recap, Langille confirms that Carlson got the proverbial axe as part of settling the Dominion lawsuit. At first, it seemed plausible, possible, and for that matter probable that the Dominion suit was the impetus behind Carlson’s exit, but here, Langille comes right out and admits that Carlson’s job was placed on the block in the settlement itself. And so, Carlson was shown the exit for expediency, money, and of course in part as a sacrifice to the Gods of the Copybook Headings. After all, “they report, they decide.”

And of course, cash remains king, and while the love of money is the root of much evil, it was another big factor in Carlson getting the pink slip. As Langille says, “When it’s corporate media, you’re beholden to advertisers, right?” In this case, Langille admits that it was Big Pharma and its big dollars that also paved the way for Carlson’s exit, even though he also adds that Fox had been doing plenty of vaccine stories, which amounted to pushing the narrative. But Carlson was willing to broach the issues that Pfizer wanted to avoid. That of course translates into a loss in revenue for Fox. And the Murdochs, whose interests lie not in journalism but in their investment, were also irked that Carlson cast a critical eye on the J6 narrative. Langile admits that once Carlson’s seat had been vacated, advertisers began to return for his former time slot.

Also not to be overlooked is the fact a former aide in the Biden administration, Jack LaRosa, left that post for a job at a PR firm named Penta, whose biggest client is, drumroll, please… Dominion. Langille asserts that LaRosa went to Penta to help facilitate the takedown of Carlson.

At one time, conservatives saw Fox as their only option for news. The Big Three and CNN had been compromised and MSNBC was in the tank for the Left pretty much out of the gate. So once upon a time, it was Fox or nothing. While it is evident that Fox has been falling for some time now, the information uncovered by O'Keefe should set allay any doubts.