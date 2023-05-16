What Happens to the Democrats Who Claimed They Had Evidence of Collusion?

The release of the Durham report has made it clear that there was never any collusion between Trump or his campaign and Russia. According to the Durham report, “Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

This hardly surprises anyone who has paid attention to conservative media over the past six years or those who paid attention to the Mueller report, which similarly found no evidence of collusion. In fact, top Obama officials all testified that they never saw any empirical evidence of collusion. We’ve known the whole time the entire Trump-Russia collusion story was bogus. Yet throughout the entirety of Trump’s presidency, there were multiple Democrats who insisted not only that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election but also that they had personally seen evidence of it.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), for example, claimed in 2017 that he’d seen classified and unclassified information proving Trump colluded with Russia. “There is fire,” he said. “I’ve seen evidence on the unclassified and classified side of that fire.”

In 2018 he said that the House Democrats’ investigation uncovered “strong evidence” of collusion. “In our investigation, we saw strong evidence of collusion,” Swalwell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “The Republicans now are choosing to bury it.”

In a separate interview in 2018, former CNN host Chris Cuomo asked Swalwell if he had seen “any cause for concern here that goes beyond speculation” regarding alleged collusion.

“Yes, great cause for concern,” Swalwell claimed. “Evidence of collusion.”

Swalwell wasn’t the only Democrat claiming to have seen evidence of collusion.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) insisted in an interview with MSNBC in 2018, “The evidence is pretty clear that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians…”

“There was obviously a lot of collusion,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said back in 2017. “The question is — every… so often, we get new information about involvement.”

Perhaps the worst offender of them all was Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who repeatedly insisted that he had personally seen evidence of collusion between President Trump, his campaign, and Russia even though no evidence actually existed. He often said that there was plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy “in plain sight.” Schiff repeatedly lied and used his position as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to perpetuate the conspiracy theory to undermine Trump’s presidency.

So what will happen to these Democrats who literally, unequivocally lied to the American people, accusing a sitting president of colluding with an enemy nation? Sadly, we all know they will never be held accountable for their blatant and destructive lies. These lies were not only designed to undermine Trump’s presidency but to cast doubt on the results of the 2016 election, which many Democrats — including Hillary Clinton — still insist was stolen.