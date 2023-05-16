LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

Believe it or not, there are primaries going on in two states tonight.

In Kentucky, the governor’s race is heating up, with primaries in both parties. On the Democrat side, Gov. Andy Beshear squares off against a couple of candidates, while the Republican primary includes former UN ambassador Kelly Craft and the state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who could become Kentucky’s first black governor as well as a rising star in a GOP that’s growing ever more diverse. Other races in the Bluegrass State are on the line, too.

Voters in Pennsylvania will decide multiple state races as well, including a crucial Supreme Court seat. Judge Patricia McCullough is on her second try to win the Republican nomination for the state Supreme Court; she lost in 2021 after she pushed to decertify the results of the 2020 election. The state party apparatus is pushing her competitor, Judge Carolyn Carluccio. McCullough has the endorsement of Doug Mastriano, who lost his bid for governor last year and is mulling a Senate run next year.

As always, you can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county for specific data, and check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!