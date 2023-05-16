The Morning Briefing: Durham Serves Up a Heap of Obvious Too Long After the Damage Was Done

Top O’ the Briefing

Well, chalk another one up for the rightwing nutjobs. We keep being proven right but not getting much for it. It’s very irritating for those of us who are old enough to remember when there were consequences for things like pathological lying.

John Durham’s long, slow tease is over, and — SURPRISE! — there was no surprise. This is from Matt:

Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the Russiagate hoax scandal has been released. According to the report, the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when they began Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into nonexistent Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

That’s a very polite way of saying, “These idiots didn’t do their jobs at all.” When you add this to all of the imaginary domestic terrorists they’ve been trying to find in Roman Catholic churches, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has wasted taxpayer dollars doing absolutely nothing to keep things safe here.

They’re also running out of ways to cover for the fact that all they want to do is ruin the lives of anyone who votes Republican.

The Durham report is important, but it will be filed under “Too Little, Too Late.” These leftist political psyops are never truth-based, and by the time they’ve been exposed, all of the intended damage has been accomplished and is in the rearview mirror. The goal of Russiagate was to disrupt Donald Trump’s presidency before it even began.

Greg synopsized the negative consequences of that in a post he wrote yesterday:

Seven years later, we learn from Special Counsel John Durham’s report what was obvious seven minutes into this nonsense: The Russian hoax story was a childish prank. The puerile document was created by political opponents of Donald Trump. Duh — and double duh. Those who perpetuated it helped avert peace abroad and destroy tranquility at home. Divide countries, divide the public, and engender paranoid hate; that’s one heck of a prank. In 2016 this Hilary Clinton paid-for schlock piece of fabulist political fantasy was discussed in a White House briefing. Were these a confederacy of dunces, devils, or serious intelligence analysts? You be the judge. And ask yourself what was the collective IQ in that meeting as CIA Director John Brennan breathlessly went over Hilary’s hoax documents with President Obama, Vice President Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey ooing and ahhing. Confirmation bias? Lack of critical thinking? Lack of judgment? Or just any stick to beat a dog named Trump with?

The dystopian nightmare that the United States is experiencing now can all be traced back to Hillary Clinton’s bitter alcoholic mean streak. Once again, she won’t be doing any time even though it’s clear that she did the crime.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for any mea culpa moments from the media propagandists who fanned the flames of this hoax knowing full well that they were lying. The Pulitzers that The New York Times and The Washington Post received for covering this nothingburger won’t be returned. In fact, I’d wager that they’re all having a good laugh about this with pats on the back and huzzahs ringing out all around the newsrooms because the mission was accomplished.

As always, we have to wonder about how many real crimes the FBI has missed since 2016 because it’s been obsessed with chasing down non-criminal Trump voters.

Kudos to John Durham for being thorough and exposing the Democrats for the corrupt liars that they are. Honestly though, any of these stories that don’t end with Hillary Clinton being perp-walked on her way to a fitting for an orange jumpsuit just leave me feeling empty.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/OQR1VBJEBW — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 15, 2023

Prager. A Biblical Law That Would Change American Life

