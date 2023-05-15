Google Co-Founder Larry Page Vanishes as Authorities Try to Subpoena Him in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

The intrigue behind the shadowy sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein somehow continues to climax, despite his untimely “suicide” in a New York jail cell almost four years ago.

Via Daily Mail:

The US Virgin Islands is unable to subpoena Google co-founder Larry Page over potential ties to Jeffrey Epstein because he cannot be physically located, federal court filings reveal. A motion filed by the attorney general for the US Virgin Islands said investigators tried to identify a physical address at which Page, 50, could be personally summoned to appear in a court. After identifying four possible addresses, none of which were ‘valid’, prosecutors are requesting the federal government allow Page to be summoned via Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as he is still a member of its board.

It seems there are two potential explanations for Mr. Page’s disappearing act: either he himself doesn’t want to testify because of personal fears of what crimes it might implicate him in, or someone or something else doesn’t want Mr. Page discussing what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein’s activities.

I recently made a half-serious petition for Elon Musk to slap a Twitter “red check” on all known Jeffrey Epstein associates. When this ordeal is said and done, there might be a new Silicon Valley tech overlord to add to the list.

The subpoena efforts are part of the ongoing Virgin Islands prosecution of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, implicating the highest level of multinational banking as potential accomplices in the years-long trafficking ring.

Via CNBC:

CEO Jamie Dimon in an interview Thursday said he was “so sad” the bank had any business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — but denied the firm is legally liable for the dead predator’s sex trafficking. Dimon also said, in the televised interview with Bloomberg, that if JPMorgan had known everything that has become public in recent years about its former customer Epstein “we would have done things differently.”

What sad propaganda.

If anyone believes that a multinational banker like Jamie Dimon is psychologically capable of regret over facilitating immoral/illegal activities on behalf of his clientele, I have oceanfront property in Montana to sell you.

It’s not just Epstein; if there is a criminal enterprise with enough cash revenue to make it worthwhile, JPMorgan and peer-group banks jump at the chance to get involved.

“A cargo ship that was seized last month with nearly 20 tons of cocaine on board — with an estimated street value of $1.3 billion — belongs to JP Morgan Chase,” CBS News reported in 2019.

