Biden Won't Talk About the Real 'Supremacy' Gutting the Nation

Take a look at the picture above. A weepy snowflake — with trans flags painted under his rainmakers — holding a sign that says “Let Us Live.”

Boo-hoo. No one is killing trans people, though, at least no one who can be considered a right-winger, Christian, or a “white supremacist.” Facts prove that the reality is quite the opposite.

Check out this UFC dudette who beats up women and then has the b*lls — literally — to wear a shirt that reads “Stop Trans Suicide.”

Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin wins MMA debut https://t.co/S4RLM3JEa6 pic.twitter.com/yeBo9YF1xM — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2021

Obviously, no one is “genociding” trans people. In fact, the last time I checked the body count scoreboard, a transamabob had killed six Christians — three of them kids — and no trans people had been gunned down by a Christian.

FACT-O-RAMA! Facts do not matter to the far-left Marxists, but the narrative does. Marxists need “victims” to radicalize and militarize their base. Joe Biden is simply following the commie playbook when he pretends “white supremacy” is an actual threat to black folks, transgenders, etc.

Biden knows black and/or trans people — unlike Christians — aren’t getting killed by people on the other side of the political aisle. But Biden can’t obey his Chi-com masters and start a Marxist revolution by being honest.

So Biden — who worked side-by-side with segregationists — cranks the klaxon of “white supremacy” to make his voters believe We the People — who actually want liberty and justice for ALL — are the bogeymen of bigotry, even though all the evidence points to quite the opposite.

Reminder: Joe Biden's bestie Senator Byrd MUST have attended/taken part in lynchings, hangings and other forms of terror given his Grand Cyclops status–But you go ahead and keep calling Trump a racist for calling rapists, rapists. 🤦‍♂️ *bonus points if you spotted Manchin. pic.twitter.com/zBb80O4qLM — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) May 14, 2023

Trans Supremacy

Though the number of people genuinely suffering from gender dysphoria is quite small — I’m not counting the attention-starved kids of leftists who wear gender-bender clothing for “likes” on TikTok — they all walk on water in a nation supposedly brimming with drooling, hate-filled MAGA hobgoblins.

Here are some trans supremacy facts Biden won’t talk about:

The members of the angry trans “Gaystapo” have stormed several states’ capitols and none have ended up in a gulag,

The transgender daughter of the second most powerful Democrat in the House — Minority Whip Katherine Clark — was convicted for a violent assault on a cop as well as vandalism. She spent no time in a gulag and was “sentenced” to 30 hours of community service and had her case dismissed.

Trans athletes are routinely crowned champions after beating real women in sporting events and are revered for doing so, even when breaking the skulls of two female UFC fighters.

For a group of “oppressed” people, the trans kids seem to walk on water.

Black Supremacy

Joe Biden’s recent cowardly ass-kissery at a graduation ceremony at Howard University — where he claimed “white supremacy” is the greatest threat to the nation since monkeypox, COVID, or the bubonic plague — just isn’t backed up by those pesky annoyances we on the right refer to as facts. Black folks routinely kill more than twice as many white people as white folks kill black people, even though white people outnumber black people five-to-one.

Biden also failed to mention the black mass shooter who shot a white family — including a six-year-old — when the child’s basketball rolled onto his yard.

Biden also “forgot” that three black men beat a white teen until he was unconscious, then kept beating him until he was dead, then took his friend’s car keys so they couldn’t take the victim to the hospital, and then laughed and bragged to their buddies about the gruesome murder. The three suspects were charged with manslaughter and not murder due — according to the prosecutor — to their race.

A Hispanic bodega worker in New York City was initially charged with murder while defending himself against a black man. He spent days in NYC’s notorious Rikers Island. The attacker’s girlfriend — who is also black — stabbed the bodega worker and was never charged.

FARCE-O-RAMA! Lickspittles in the Pravda press are happy to propagate the myth of white violence against black people even though statistics prove otherwise.

White, Liberal Supremacy

The most awful soldiers in civilian white supremacy would be the “educated” white women who, safely in their upper-middle-class neighborhoods, vomitously spew hatred toward those evil white Christians. Especially those devils who live in rural America.

FACT-O-RAMA! You need to be 21 years old to pull up gin cocktail recipes, but Marxist parents gladly take their kid to a “gender-affirming” surgeon when the boy sings along to a Harry Styles tune.

The liberal “Karens” are the loudest harridans in the leftists’ arsenal. They are the first to show up — in their Lexus SUVs — when the commies want to scream about the “right” of confused 14-year-old boys to splice their todgers into fauxginas. They obeisantly wheel their toddlers to the front of a stage when a drag queen wants to shake his waxed derriere in the faces of kids, especially if the neighbors are nearby to see. Only a leftist mom would cowardly sacrifice her kids to the Marxist mob — who also fight to normalize pedophilia — and feel superior to you as she does it.

THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE-O-RAMA! Due to the lack of actual white supremacists in the U.S.A., the Pravda press — flexing their own supremacy muscles — are now trying to tell us that Hispanic and black people can also be “white supremacists.”

DOJ Supremacy

The Department of Justice — not rural white people — is the most dangerous form of “supremacy” in the United States.

The FBI labeled parents “domestic terrorists” when they voiced their opposition to pornography — gay or otherwise — in their kids’ school libraries.

The FBI was caught red-handed trying to fake white supremacy crimes — because there just aren’t enough to back up the Democrats’ myth of white violence toward racial minorities and trans people.

The FBI has deemed historically patriotic symbols — like the Betsy Ross flag on your meemaw’s porch – signs of “domestic extremism” — so they can target liberty-loving Americans, like you

As per the Durham report, the FBI actively tried to remove a sitting president from office.

The DOJ routinely allows real domestic terrorists — like BLM and their sisterly teammates in Antifa — to burn the nation with near impunity.

Make no mistake, the DOJ is labeling conservatives “domestic terrorists” so they can throw you in a gulag. History proves this maneuver is directly out of the commie/Nazi/fascist playbook.

I’m not saying there is no white supremacy in the nation. I’m sure there are a few Klan klowns in Rising Sun, MD, sucking on Bud Lights and dreaming of the “good ole days.”

We also saw an animal — likely a left-leaning maniac — kill ten black people in Buffalo. But Biden’s constant sniveling about “white supremacy” being the number one threat to America’s well-being is a lie, meant to demonize you, keep Americans at each other’s throats, and bring about the one-world government.*President Biden owes the Chinese communists.