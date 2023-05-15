Here We Go: At Least Six on Terror Watch List Caught Crossing What Was Formerly Known As the Southern Border

At least six people on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, which oddly enough isn’t yet completely filled with angry parents protesting at school board meetings and people who dissent from the Biden regime’s line on vaccines, have been caught at the line in the dirt that used to be known as America’s southern border as Title 42 was consigned to the dustbin of history. An unknowable number of terrorists, meanwhile, got across unimpeded and unnoticed. What could possibly go wrong? Celebrate diversity!

Fox News reported Sunday that “Border Patrol agents arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed into the U.S. illegally Wednesday in California.” This fellow, who just wants to take the jobs that Americans won’t do, entered the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave as part of a group near Otay Mesa, California. At a nearby processing station, it turned out that the Afghan was on the watchlist. According to Fox, “the FBI was then notified, confirmed the results, and began an investigation,” and we can only hope that they’re investigating the Afghan border crosser and not the Americans who had the temerity to take umbrage at the ostensibly illegal entry into the country of a man in the Terrorist Screening Database.

Also on Sunday, Breitbart reported that Border Patrol agents caught five more migrants who turned out to be in the Terrorist Screening Database “on Friday in the Tucson Sector of the United States Border Patrol shortly after the end of Title 42.” In this case, “information regarding the demographics and nationalities of the arrested migrants was not available,” but the five people on the watchlist were “referred to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task for further investigation and identity confirmation.” Let’s hope the JTTF agents can manage to tear themselves away from their latest frame-up of the former president to pay some attention to this matter.

Breitbart added that “according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection report, a total of 80 migrants who are listed in the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended after entering the United States along the southwest border between ports of entry this fiscal year. Two more were apprehended after crossing the northern border with Canada.The data includes migrants apprehended between October 2022 and March 2023.” To get on the Terrorist Screening Database, one has to do more than just be from a country that is a hotbed of terrorism: “The migrants whose names are listed in the TSDB differ from migrants who are scrutinized as being from special interest countries. According to the FBI, Terrorist Screening Database contains information related to specific individuals reasonably suspected to be involved in terrorism (or related activities).” And now people in this database are taking advantage of the open border like everyone else.

Is there any sane person on the planet (yes, Leftists, that leaves you out) who didn’t see this coming? As far back as March 2021, in the heady early days of the Biden regime, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) asserted that “individuals that they have on the watchlist for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border. We need to wake up.” Yes, we did need to wake up, but we didn’t, or at least Biden’s handlers didn’t. Of course, they are not stupid. They didn’t want to wake up to a crisis they have caused and are determined to exploit. They could manage the border crisis if they wanted to do so. But they actually want this border crisis, as flooding the country with people who will mostly become dependents of the state helps them secure future elections, and cements their authoritarian agenda. It also helps weaken national unity and a sense of what it means to be an American, which a cabal of socialist internationalists would view as a supremely positive development.

But building a wall? That was racist.

How many Americans will have to die at the hands of these “refugees” before the calls of an increasing number of Americans to stop this madness are heeded? The answer is that there is no number of jihadis that will convince the political and media elites that we need to take steps to protect ourselves and seal our borders. That would, like everything else in this insane age, be racist. They would rather see Americans die at the hands of Islamic jihadis than take actions that might make it seem as if the hated Trump had been right about anything.