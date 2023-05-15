Where's the Letter From 51 Pentagon Command Suits Demanding the U.S. 'Defend Democracy™' Against Border Invasion?

Where’s that letter penned by 51 concerned Pentagon defense experts calling for the United States to “defend democracy™” by stopping the invasion of the United States’ southern border? Nowhere, that’s where.

Shouldn’t there be a letter from the admirals, generals, and commandants denouncing the collapse of the U.S. southern border by an invasion force of men of fighting age from countries that consider Americans a scourge?

I’ve got a few ideas on what the letter could say if these brave men and women would stand up for the country they took an oath to protect and defend.

It could start out, “We are all individuals who devoted significant portions of our lives to national security.” They could explain that they came from wide-ranging backgrounds. Indeed, “some of us served in senior positions in policy departments and agencies, and some of us served in senior positions in the [Defense] Community.” That sounds pretty important.

Then they could detail how the invasion of the southern border is so important that men who have worked for administrations of both political parties signed the letter to remove any trace of partisanship. It is such a dangerous and fraught situation at the border that they must stop what “foreign interference in our politics can do to our democracy.”

That’s a good start.

Then the 51 Pentagon command officers could assert that it is “our view that the Russians, [Chinese, ISIS, Syria, Al Qaeda] are involved in the” invasion and that this information is “consistent with two other significant data points as well.” Those data points would be reports they leaked to their favorite dupes in the media.

And, most importantly, you should believe these 51 Pentagon experts because they Defend Democracy™ “Each of us believes deeply that American citizens should determine the outcome of elections, not foreign[ers],” they could write. “All of us agree with the founding fathers’ concern about the damage that foreign interference in our politics can do to our democracy.”

They could end with a wrap-up of their beliefs, saying, “the arrival on the U.S. political scene of [invaders]” belonging to Biden have “all the classic earmarks of an [invasion] operation.”

Oh sure, you’re thinking, that sounds a lot like the Joe Biden for President letter signed by some of the biggest liars in the “Intelligence Community.” Never. Your lying eyes are playing tricks on you again.

Friends or an invading army? Joe Biden doesn't know and he doesn't care. https://t.co/Fe7PkbGuU1 pic.twitter.com/pPTYQGXDts — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 15, 2023

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Department of Defense apparatchiks mocked the president by ignoring his commands in Syria, promising to call China if President Trump dared countenance an attack on China, signed a “Never Trump” letter in August of 2016 before Trump won the election, and applauded a letter signed by 51 “intelligence community” political operatives denouncing the very real and very sickening Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation, with the explicit objective to help Joe Biden win the White House.

Why is the President of the United States allowing his country to be invaded by men and women of fighting age? And why are all those generals, admirals, and commandants silent while the country they raised their right hands to protect and defend is being overrun by — who knows?

We have no idea who the millions of people Joe Biden let into the country since he took office. The second he came out of his official election basement, he opened the borders because everything Trump stood for — like American sovereignty — was bad.

So where are these profiles in courage now that we need them to stand up for the sovereignty of the United States of America? Nowhere, that’s where.

Isn’t it interesting that when you really need the shiny-shoed, spit-and-polished generals, admirals, and commandants to stand up for the country when it’s being invaded, they’re silent?

Hyperventilating word-burners have been trying to silence conservative outlets like PJ Media and our sister sites RedState, Bearing Arms, Twitchy, and many others. They’ve been trying to financially starve us for years. They hate us because we make fun of their dumb ideas and point out what tyrants they really are.

So stick it to the man. Stand up for free speech by becoming a VIP member.

VIPs get exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and entertaining podcasts. Upgrade to VIP Gold for access to the Townhall family of sites and live chats. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your membership. Sign up today and help us hold these big fat liars accountable.