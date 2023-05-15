Columns
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 130: Sanctuary!

By Megan Fox 3:17 PM on May 15, 2023
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 130: Sanctuary!

Welp! The border is open! What now? Join me as I go through recent events and try to explain the crazy times in which we live. What’s going to happen now? Will America recover? What are your plans for the future?

Big Tech Strikes Again: Our Sister Site Townhall Censored

OOPS! Chicago Democrats in Trouble With Black Voters Over Migrant Invasion of South Side

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

