The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 130: Sanctuary!

Welp! The border is open! What now? Join me as I go through recent events and try to explain the crazy times in which we live. What’s going to happen now? Will America recover? What are your plans for the future?
Don’t forget to check out these PJ Media articles on this topic that are salient to the conversation.
Big Tech Strikes Again: Our Sister Site Townhall Censored
OOPS! Chicago Democrats in Trouble With Black Voters Over Migrant Invasion of South Side
Join me to discuss it all on the latest podcast!