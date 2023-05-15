John Durham's Next Step Is to Tell Congress How the FBI Helped Steal an Election With the Trump-Russia Scam

There was never any “there” there in the Trump-Russia Collusion investigation, and now Congress wants to question John Durham to discover the truth of how the FBI conducted a political colonoscopy of Donald Trump that was all-probe and virtually no evidence. This outlandish years-long political drama was staged to help Hillary Clinton and destroy Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency.

U.S. Special Counsel John Durham’s long-awaited investigation into the derivation of the Trump-Russia collusion fraud (Hillary Clinton’s campaign) and its impact on the 2016 election confirms that the “evidence” used by the FBI had all the heft of dandelion “wishies” and dryer lint. Told you. You can see the Durham Report at the end of this article.

There will likely be no more prosecutions by Durham and his Special Counsel office. Two of Durham’s trials ended with not-guilty verdicts. The trials, however, provided a trove of information on how the FBI and Department of Justice manipulated the legal process using their mighty powers to deprive people of their liberty and reputations, and how precious few FBI agents and investigators stood up for the truth. They revealed how Russian and British spies were used to make up the fake Trump-Russia collusion narrative, including the so-called Steele Dossier, and were paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC.

Just the News, which got an early release of the report, excerpted a key finding.

The FBI personnel also repeatedly disregarded important requirements when they continued to seek renewals of that FISA surveillance while acknowledging — both then and in hindsight — that they did not genuinely believe there was probabl[e] cause to believe that the target was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of a foreign power. [emphasis added]

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, who heads the Judiciary Committee and Weaponization of the Federal Government Sub-Committee, wants to know how this happened and what steps there will be to punish the people who tried to steal an election with this fraud.

We’ve reached out to the Justice Department to have Special Counsel John Durham testify next week. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 15, 2023

A key part of the 300-page report confirms what Durham’s court cases during his probe confirmed: Hillary Clinton’s campaign, lawyers, and their buddies at the FBI used the power of their connections to steal an election.

Durham’s report says the FBI swallowed the Clinton campaign without testing it.

Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities. This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. […] In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents. The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence.

The net effect of the hoax — which is what this was — was to help Hillary Clinton and finish off Trump. The media, press organizations, PR agencies, Perkins Coie lawyers, FBI, the Department of Justice, and their buddies in the Deep State Borg all pushed the fake story.

Several people have already lost their jobs, but not nearly enough.

A Washington insider told me recently that the top three tiers of the DOJ and FBI — not just the 7th-floor political operators in suits — should be required to get Senate approval as another check and balance.

And here’s what the American people need to think about: the Democrats pulled off this fraud to make a candidate and president as ineffective as possible and try to destroy him. Where did that leave America — especially the half that voted for Trump?

The Democrats didn’t care. Whose side are they on, if not America’s? Please put your answers in the comments below.

Here’s the Durham Report:

