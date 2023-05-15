Comer: Biden Family Corruption Informant Has Gone MIA

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has previously alluded to an unnamed informant with inside information as part of a broader trove of smoking-gun evidence proving Joe Biden’s career-long corruption as a D.C. politician.

“We know the Biden family set up over a dozen companies when Joe Biden was vice president. The Bidens engaged in many intentionally complicated financial transactions to hide these payments and avoid scrutiny. In at least one instance, the Bidens’ CCP-linked associates took steps to conceal the source of the payment to the Bidens,” Comer has alleged via the House Oversight Committee. For this assessment, the committee relied in part on information from that informant, as well as bank records and other evidence.

Related: BREAKING: Rep. Comer Reveals Trove of Evidence Against Biden Crime Family

But in a Sunday appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Comer revealed a disconcerting development vis-à-vis the informant in the ongoing Biden family corruption probe.

.@JamesComer tells @MariaBartiromo 9 out of 10 people that knows about Biden’s corrupt business deals is either in court, in jail, or missing. pic.twitter.com/xaqIqMYgqd — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) May 14, 2023

Emphasis added:

Bartiromo: You have spoken with whistleblowers. You also have spoken with an informant who gave you all of this information. Where is that informant today?

Comer: Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant, the whistleblower is very credible.

Bartiromo: Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the informant is now missing?

Comer: Well we’re hopeful that we can find the informant. Now remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that. We have basic information with respect to what the informant has alleged, and it’s very serious.

Bartiromo: Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?

Comer: Well, with what we’ve investigated, and the people that we’ve tracked down, going back to [CEFC China Energy], the two main players in that business, as well as all the Americans that were involved in the different Biden influence peddling schemes, as well as the Serbian national — nine of the 10 people that we’ve identified that have knowledge with respect to the Bidens — they’re one of three things, Maria. They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing. So it’s of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to identify what research they’ve done… we have people that want to come forward, but honestly, Maria, they fear for their lives.

Assuming there is some malfeasance like witness tampering or witness intimidation going on, the fact that there are so many powerful actors and entities involved makes conjecture about who or what would be doing these things difficult. The culprit could be Democrat operatives just as easily as it could be Deep State actors or their counterparts in China.