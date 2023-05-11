The Morning Briefing: Santos Arrest Provides Cover for Biden Crime Syndicate News

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anadora felt that her truest self was in another universe co-starring in an Icelandic version of Everybody Loves Raymond.

Yesterday’s news cycle had a little more variety to it than many we’ve seen lately. Variety isn’t always a good thing here in the Bidenpocalypse, but the corruption news at least distracted me from thinking about what a nightmare the border is about to become.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has been promising big things from his investigation into the intricate Biden family crime web. I had been growing a bit weary of the big tease, but he came through on Wednesday. Matt wrote about it for us:

Comer pointed out that many wire payments occurred while Joe Biden was vice president, citing an example of Biden’s involvement in Romania’s anti-corruption policies while his son and family were collecting money. He explained that the committee has evidence of Hunter Biden and his associates capitalizing on a financial relationship with a corrupt Romanian national, resulting in over $1 million being received by the Bidens through split payments via wire transfers. He noted that the payments stopped flowing from the Romanian nationals soon after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, highlighting a pattern of influence peddling.

That’s just a snippet. It appears that the Biden pets are the only members of the family that aren’t involved. The findings of the House Oversight Committee have set up a House GOP vs. the DOJ showdown that will hopefully provide some fireworks. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) threw down the gauntlet:

.@RepNancyMace says the DOJ needs to "get off its a**" and investigate the Biden family's alleged business dealings in Romania and China. "We've done the work for them so that they can't screw it up now."https://t.co/4GQlyIVOA7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2023

The thoroughly corrupt Justice Department will, of course, intentionally try to screw it up. The Garland DOJ is in the business of destroying the enemies of the Bidens, not the Bidens.

The other big news in corruption yesterday, was the arrest of George Santos, the freshman representative from New York, which Mr. Green covered:

New York Republican Congressman George Santos was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with 13 federal offenses, including multiple counts each of wire fraud, money laundering, making materially false statements to Congress, and a single count of stealing public funds. Who does he think he is, a Biden? According to CNN, the FBI took Santos into custody on Long Island at the bureau’s Melville office and from there transferred him to a courthouse in Central Islip. Neither Santos’ lawyer nor spokeswoman has responded yet to questions from the press.

The blinding speed with which the feds were able to investigate Santos stands in stark contrast to the snail’s pace of the Hunter Biden investigation. It’s almost as if the DOJ is motivated solely by a political agenda.

The timing of the Santos arrest was, put mildly, curious. I didn’t notice it at first, but Kevin brought it up when we were recording this week’s episode of Unwoke (it’ll be posted later today). Absent the Santos arrest, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media would have had to put in some effort to avoid discussing the Biden-Corleone crime family news.

Comer let everyone know ahead of time that he’d be holding his press conference on Wednesday. It wouldn’t have been difficult to adjust the timing of an arrest of a sitting congressman to be right around the same time. Many people believe in coincidences. I am not one of them. No one will be able to convince me that this wasn’t deliberate.

Good for them, they bought themselves some cover for a day or two. Garland and Co. won’t be able to ignore the evidence against the Biden family forever though.

Unless something really weird happens, like a national emergency blowing up on our southern border.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

And the Oscar goes to.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/h4c3dTenEO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 11, 2023

PJ Media

Me. Biden Admits That Chaos Is the Plan for the Mexican Border

VodkaPundit. GOP REP. GEORGE SANTOS ARRESTED: Where’s Hunter, Fat?

BREAKING: Rep. Comer Reveals Trove of Evidence Against Biden Crime Family

Christopher Wray Needs to Comply With House Oversight Committee Subpoena; He’s Not Above the Law

WATCH: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Partnership Induces Meltdown by NBC News Actor and Disgraced CNN Stooge Brian Stelter

AP Claims Washington Law ‘Protects’ Children ‘From Parents’

Biden Falsely Claimed He Reduced the Federal Deficit. Now It’s Three Times Higher Than It Was

9 Key Moments From Trump’s CNN Town Hall

Hey Republicans! Release the Records of the Biden Payments, Dummies!

VDH. Weaponizing Death

Make it stop. LGBTQInfant: Target Releases LGBTQ+ Clothes for Babies, Kids

The Left Continues to Rail Against ‘Book Bans’ That Aren’t Happening

Exit, Altar Right. 193 Parishes Ditch the United Methodist Church

CEO of Pro-DeSantis PAC Takes on Trump Ahead of His CNN Town Hall

Burn down academia. Texas A&M Received Almost $500 Million From Terrorist-Supporting Qatar

WATCH: Dianne Feinstein Reappears in Senate, Pushed in Wheelchair by Aide

Colorado Mom Sues School After Secret Trans Group Recruits Her Daughter and Does ‘Unthinkable Things’

Starvation Cult in Kenya May Have Been Engaged in Organ Harvesting of its Victims

Biden’s Threat to Raise Debt Ceiling Without Congress Is Constitutional Double Talk

Racist Newsom Won’t Endorse Task Force’s Reparations Recommendation

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. When Words Stop Meaning Anything

Eric Swalwell Gets Hilariously Roasted After Being Fact Checked By Twitter

Gunfire Erupts At Southern Border As Biden’s Policies Continue to Endanger Americans

Biden Accuser Has a Warning for Republicans: ‘If Something Happens To Me, All Roads Lead To Joe Biden

Op-ed writers need to learn shaming gun owners won’t work

Cam&Co. As more violent crimes go uncharged, criminals are getting away with murder

Anti-gunners keep leaving out important details

And? USA Today: Republicans are mean to Kamala

Chicago prosecutor quits citing city’s ‘social experiment’ with law and order: ‘ I will not raise my son here’

Do tell: German math on “no nukes” not adding up

Texas Republicans’ Attack on Third Parties: An Effort to Silence Competition

Report: CNN’s Chris Licht Adds Insult to Injury for Don Lemon

EXCLUSIVE: Activision Spox Alleges CA’s ‘Civil Rights Division’ Is All About Cash Grab

DHS Secretary Mayorkas says we’ve seen the effectiveness of Biden’s border policies and we can’t disagree

Hank Johnson reminds us that without illegal immigrants, there’d be no one to feed us or clean stuff

Kyrsten Sinema smacks Biden DOWN over the border and it’s straight fire

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—Thoughts From Arizona Before Cartel Season Begins

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Insanity Wrap: We Have to Talk About the Texas Shooter’s Deeply Weird Origins…

Media Scoffs at Damning Evidence Against the Biden Crime Family

Study: Dangerous Microplastics Prevalent in the Environment Cross Blood-Brain Barrier

Reparations: the Radical Left’s White Whale

GOLD. THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 70

Google’s answer to ChatGPT is now open to everyone in US, packing new features

7 Facts About Charles Bukowski

Bee Me

Breaking: George Santos Arrested, 534 Members Of Congress Still At Large https://t.co/4agyZtxd1t pic.twitter.com/oAM9YTcQg1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 10, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I’ve seen Willie live several times, and in a variety of venues. Only got to see Haggard live once, which is odd since he’s one of my all-time faves.