AP Claims Washington Law ‘Protects’ Children ‘From Parents'

While Republican-led states are aggressively working towards protecting children from body mutilation and having their lives destroyed by a fad, Democrat-led states are doubling down on the transgender cult’s agenda and creating sanctuaries for children suffering from gender identity disorder to obtain transgender procedures without parental consent.

In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed two bills into law that allow minors to conceal abortions and transgender treatments or procedures from their parents. Last month the Washington state legislature approved a bill that grants the state authority to offer “shelter” to minors who seek abortions or transgender procedures against their parent’s wishes, essentially establishing state-sanctioned kidnapping. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

As if that’s not alarming enough, the Associated Press reporting on this story is disturbing. According to the AP’s headline, “transgender minors” are now “protected from parents under Washington law.”

“Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday,” the report began. “The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors.”

Imagine that. Imagine the media arguing that the state is protecting minors from their parents for the devastating crime of not consenting to their daughters cutting off their breasts or their sons cutting off their genitals and pumping them full of dangerous drugs that will make them irreversibly infertile and likely cut their lives short. Well, you don’t have to imagine it because it’s literally happening.

And radical leftists are proud of what they are doing.

“With this bill, Washington leads the way by taking a more compassionate, developmentally appropriate, and reasoned approach to support these youth as they access gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care services,” Inslee said before signing the bill.

California and Washington state aren’t the only ones doing this, either. Several states, including Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and New Mexico, have already implemented shield protections to prevent compliance with requests from states that have banned gender-affirming treatments. Last year, Massachusetts and Connecticut passed similar measures to restrict authorities from complying with subpoenas, arrest warrants, or extradition requests in such cases.

These laws effectively empower states to kidnap children and destroy their bodies. There’s no way to sugarcoat it, that’s what it is. And the media is helping push the narrative that this is to protect children… from their parents.