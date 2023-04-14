State-Sponsored Kidnapping Will Soon Become Reality in Washington

George Orwell observed the perilous consequences for the family unit of unwavering allegiance to the state. In his novel 1984, the government erodes the sanctity of the family by turning children against their parents.

It’s already happening in California. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills authorizing minors to conceal abortions and transgender procedures from their parents. The radical left in America is practically using Orwell’s 1984 as an instruction manual, waging a direct assault on parental rights, fracturing families and indoctrinating children to believe that the state, not their parents, has their best interests at heart.

And now Washington State is following suit. On Wednesday, the Washington House passed Senate Bill 5599, empowering the state to provide “shelter” for minors seeking abortions or transgender procedures against the will of their parents.

After passing the state Senate last month, SB 5599 has now been approved by the House with some amendments. The bill is now headed back to the Senate for further deliberation on these changes. There’s no reason to believe this legislation won’t ultimately be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

“This legislation gives meaningful choices to young people who may not have supportive families at home so they do not end up on the street, but instead have shelter options when seeking this life-saving care,” a press release from the Washington state Senate Democrats reads.

Licensed shelters are currently required to inform parents if a child is placed in their care unless there are compelling reasons to do otherwise. However, this new legislation permits licensed shelters to notify the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) instead of parents when minors are seeking abortions or to get their bodies mutilated because they identify as transgender.

In other words, Washington Democrats shamefully support a proposal that would give permission to take children away from their parents if they dare to intervene to prevent their children from making irreversible and life-changing choices that these children are not mature enough to grasp. This is state-sponsored kidnapping under the guise of “saving the lives” of transgender kids.

“We know that young people experiencing homelessness are exposed to dangerous and harmful outcomes. That is why we must take every step we can to ensure their safety,” Sen. Marko Liias, sponsor of the legislation, said. “This legislation ensures that our trans youth have safe options and access to secure, stable shelter when they may not be welcome at home.”

Legislation to protect transgender and at-risk youth seeking gender-affirming or reproductive care passed the House yesterday! SB 5599 affirms that trans youth are protected in Washington state by removing barriers to safe shelter. — Sen. Marko Liias, April 13, 2023

This is a dangerous time for children and families, as left-leaning states are working to undermine parental rights and weaken the fundamental structure of the family unit. In their attempts to pander to the transgender cult, they are propagating dangerous policies that are causing significant harm to vulnerable children. States like California and Washington are paving the way for the government to interfere in all aspects of the private lives of families and take control of decisions that should be made by parents themselves.