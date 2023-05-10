Insanity Wrap: We Have to Talk About the Texas Shooter's Deeply Weird Origins...

There’s a lot about the Texas shooter that doesn’t add up and that the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

People now have different sets of pronouns which specific identity groups are allowed to use for them pic.twitter.com/XivOEY8nNi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 10, 2023

So often I can’t make it all the way through one of these videos, even one as short as this one. Particularly one as short as this one where she says “like” more often than the bandmates in The Commitments drop f-bombs.

But I made it all the way through this one, and I’m so glad I did so I didn’t miss the part where she explains that “Fae/faer pronouns make me feel affirmed in my not feeling like a person.”

Don’t let yourself be bossed around by people who don’t think they’re people.

Was the Texas Shooter Some Kind of Fed?

I have to admit I hesitated for a couple of days before tackling this story. Texas has barely even begun to mourn after Saturday’s terror, and here’s some new media columnist going all conspiracy nut over the Texas shooter’s weird origins.

But every time I look, the story just gets weirder — and, of course, the mainstream media won’t touch it.

So here we are.

The Texas shooter “posted pro-white supremacist and neo-Nazi materials,” according to an FBI bulletin, and by now everyone is aware that the man who murdered eight people and wounded several more had various Nazi tattoos. By the looks of the swelling (see above), the SS lightning slashes ink might be new, depending on the age of the photograph. He also showed off a bulletproof vest with “Punisher” patches and another patch with “RWDS” on it. That stands for Right Wing Death Squad.

(That National Socialism is a leftwing ideology is a subject previously discussed ad infinitum.)

In some ways, it’s all a little too convenient. In others, it’s all too weird.

As inevitably happens after one of these deadly attacks, some took to social media to question whether the alleged neo-Nazi was actually a neo-Nazi. The BBC on Tuesday attempted to dispel such notions… but, after reading the Beeb’s article, I came away for the first time suspicious:

The BBC has examined the material and we can be confident the suspect was the person behind the posts. Garcia appeared to use the account, on a social network popular in Russia, as an online diary. He posted multiple documents including his name, date of birth and other identifying details, including a plane ticket, a speeding ticket and an ID card.

Zero followers on a Russian social media site? Personal documents including his I.D.? As Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ know, I’m usually the first to dismiss a conspiracy theory. But if the feds wanted to put something incriminating on social media where no one would find it — until it was convenient to do so — that’s not such a bad way to do it.

Then there’s this from Andy Ngo, whose honest reporting has landed him in hot water more than once:

The brown face of white supremacy? A leftist Bellingcat writer has posted screenshots from the purported obscure Odnoklassniki social media profile of the #Allen, Texas mass shooter, Mauricio Garcia. He's trying to link the shooter to TimCast & LibsofTikTok. The account has… pic.twitter.com/jVHd7BgqNc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2023

An anonymous Twitter account (with a paid-for blue check) with the handle Insurrection Barbie put all the mysteries together in bullet points:

Hispanic man

praised the trans shooter who shot up the christian school

has a social media account on a Russian website (wtf)

loves Hitler but also a fan and follower of Libs of Tik Tok, who btw is Jewish

hates LGBTQIA but he shot up an outlet mall, which is a place that typically has housewives and families

he was not targeting anyone he just shot at whoever was in range

obtained his weapon illegally if he was in fact dishonorably discharged

Neo Nazi white supremacist who is not white

We’re left with lots of questions but few answers, despite all the information that’s been made available so quickly.

I’d just add that we were told an awful lot about the Texas shooter’s motivations within 48 hours of his crimes but we still aren’t allowed to see the Tennessee trans shooter’s manifesto nearly two months after she murdered six.

If you need me, I’ll be watching YouTube videos on how to fashion a functioning tinfoil hat.

House dog brings home and rescues a stray kitten pic.twitter.com/owNEXAVe6f — B&S (@_B___S) May 9, 2023

Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!

It’s just like Dr. Peter Venkman warned us it would be.

Quote(s) of the Week

Biden completely malfunctions during remarks at his screening of "American Born Chinese" pic.twitter.com/VbC9yicUH1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

Here’s the Quick & Dirty VodkaPundit Transcript:

The group included groundbreaking Asian Americans like Vera Wang and – and – and Joan Shingang- – Shin- – I’m – I’m going to pronounce it wrong…Shangaka… …kawawa… I think I pronounced it correctly.

No, not even close.

The best part though was when Biden flubbed the punchline he’d obviously rehearsed (he segued right into it). He was supposed to close with “She can call me Joe Bi-DEN,” which would have been a cute play on actual Japanese pronunciation. Instead, Biden said, “She can call me Joe Bidden,” which makes no sense at all and isn’t remotely amusing.

The audience laughed anyway because no one has the guts to say that the emperor has no brain cells.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

This week it’s Donald Trump when he announced today, “I’ll be doing CNN tonight LIVE from the great state of New Hampshire because CNN is rightfully desperate to get those fantastic Trump ratings back!”

I’m willing to admit that maybe I’m the crazy one for not being able to figure out what Trump is doing here. On the one hand, he’s the guy who in 2015-16, showed the world how to bypass the mainstream media and literally tweet his way into the Oval Office.

Now he’s bragging about boosting CNN’s ratings. Or as Unfiltered Boss put it on Twitter, “Imagine telling your supporters to help CNN get better ratings after they called them white supremacists, Nazis, Bigots, terrorists, and extremists for more than 6 years. They literally called Tucker Carlson a right-wing extremist yesterday.”

Am I the crazy one? Is it Trump? Or is it just the whole world?

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Fox News Is Officially Dying Without Tucker Carlson

