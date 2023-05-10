WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Twitter Partnership Induces Meltdown by NBC News Actor and Disgraced CNN Stooge Brian Stelter

As Victoria Taft recently reported, the legacy media is quite beside itself over Tucker Carlson’s announced move to Twitter.

In the most recent legacy media meltdown, an NBC News actor tees up the (possibly lab-created) human-potato hybrid Brian Stelter, whose career has apparently been resurrected following his unfortunate firing by CNN management for sucking at his job and failing to attract any substantial viewership.

“Twitter was already under fire for misinformation, disinformation, all-out lies, antisemitism, racism before Elon Musk took over… Will anyone be able to police what Carlson says, or is this the point? Is it just a free for all?” the news actor asks rhetorically.

On queue, the human-potato hybrid recites the talking points he was brought on to recite, for which he was presumably rewarded with a cookie afterward: “I think this is the point. It is a free-for-all. It’s what Elon Musk wants to provide. This move from Tucker may cement Twitter as a right-wing website.”

How peculiar it would be for a time traveler dumped into the 2023 American political landscape to note that “right-wing website” is now interchangeable with “free speech platform.” It’s merely taken for granted that “left-wing” platforms censor dissenting views while “right-wing” platforms follow the spirit of the U.S. Constitution.

The intentionally misleading conflation of free speech with something nefarious like MAGA domestic terrorism is well-summarized, in fact, perhaps ironically by Tucker Carlson in his announcement of his move to Twitter:

If I tell you that a man has been unjustly arrested for armed robbery, that is not strictly speaking a lie. He may have been framed. At this point, there’s been no trial, so no one can really say. But if I don’t mention the fact that the same man has been arrested for the same crime six times before, am I really informing you? No, I’m not. I’m misleading. And that’s what the news media are doing in every story that matters every day of the week, every week of the year. What’s it like to work in a system like that? After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we could tell you stories. The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits. And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That’s not a guess. It’s guaranteed.

The bumbling legacy media is so stultified and corrupted that even when it’s attempting to smear Carlson, it unintentionally only reinforces his point about how compromised and increasingly ineffectual it actually is. It’s like watching a body’s immune system attack its own tissue in a vain attempt to neutralize a virus for which it has no innate immunity.

Tucker Carlson is the legacy media virus we all need.