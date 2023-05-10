Study: Dangerous Microplastics Prevalent in the Environment Cross Blood-Brain Barrier

A new study demonstrates that microplastics, which are increasingly prevalent in the environment, cross the blood-brain barrier two hours post-consumption.

Via Nanomaterials:

Humans are continuously exposed to polymeric materials such as in textiles, car tires and packaging. Unfortunately, their break down products pollute our environment, leading to widespread contamination with micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs). The blood–brain barrier (BBB) is an important biological barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances. In our study we performed short term uptake studies in mice with orally administered polystyrene micro-/nanoparticles (9.55 µm, 1.14 µm, 0.293 µm). We show that nanometer sized particles—but not bigger particles—reach the brain within only 2 h after gavage .

The new study, published in the journal Nanomaterials, involved feeding mice polystyrene nanoparticles and then examining their brains after two and four hours. The polystyrene particles were already within the animal's brains in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/jTYSGVJvyA — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 4, 2023

Microplastics are increasingly common in the soil and water supply.

There is no shortage of blame to go around for this state of affairs.

As I reported a while back, the Branch COVIDians’ useless surgical masks significantly worsened the microplastic problem – not a good look for leftists who pretend they are environmentalists.

To them, “environmentalism” means forcing MAGA terrorists to eat bugs instead of meat and using the government to confiscate their gas stoves.

Via Chemosphere:

Mostly, face masks are made of petroleum-based non-renewable polymers that are non-biodegradable, hazardous to the environment and create health issues… Neglecting the seriousness of this issue may lead to the release of large tonnes of micro-plastics to the landfill as well as to the marine environment where mostly end-up and thereby affecting their fauna and flora population vastly.

Unfortunately, there is no current method to effectively filter microplastics out of food or water. Hopefully, technological advancement may achieve such a capacity in the near future.

It is a very shameful thing we have done to this Earth – which the Christian God says we are meant to steward — since the Industrial Revolution.

So far, the only high-profile politician of any stripe who I have seen raise the massively underappreciated, true public health crisis of water and food contaminants is RFK Jr.

Trump, in contrast, is a clinically obese glutton who looks to McDonald’s for his sustenance. For this reason and so many more I that have elaborated upon ad nauseam, I have no respect for him as a person nor as a leader — if that’s what he must be called.

Some might take that as an elitist sentiment or whatever because real populists eat McDonald’s. But that’s, like, their opinion, man, to paraphrase the Big Lebowski. There’s no need to answer to me about their dietary habits, which they are free to practice as they see fit.

But if they believe in the Christian God, they do answer to Him. So they may be well-advised to consider that when they’re consuming barely edible slop from a giant multinational corporation that uses Bill Gates’ mutant potatoes for their French fries, they are, in fact, violating the Biblical commandment to treat their body as a temple.

Anyway, supposing that wanting to do something about the prevalence of chronic disease-inducing chemicals and microplastics in the food and water makes RFK Jr. an “environmental wacko,” as I have seen him described by his political opponents, c’est la vie.

The people who lob such accusations are either ignorant or apathetic about their health (and their kids’ health if they have them). Even though I have as little respect for them as I do for Trump, I would still like to see action on this front that would benefit not just me and the people I care about but them as well.

This is why I am unabashedly all-in on RFK Jr. for 2024.