Media Scoffs at Damning Evidence Against the Biden Crime Family

On Wednesday morning, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), unveiled an impressively detailed case against the Biden Crime Family. The committee revealed evidence that the Bidens were selling access and influence to Joe Biden while he was vice president. And the mainstream media scoffed at it.

The Bidens are accused of intentionally concealing their involvement in influence-peddling schemes, but these accusations aren’t mere innuendo or rumor. Bank records reveal that they made millions of dollars from foreign nationals without providing any apparent services other than granting access to the family’s most powerful member: Joe Biden.

NBC News shamelessly framed the story as a Republican attack. “The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee mounted more attacks Wednesday against President Joe Biden and his family, alleging that relatives of the president engaged in business with foreign nationals,” the report began.

CNN similarly tried to cast doubt on the committee’s allegations. “The foreign payments raise questions about Hunter Biden’s business activities while his father was vice president,” the network conceded, “but the committee does not suggest any illegality about the payments from foreign sources.”

Really? It wasn’t all that long ago that the media was making a big reach by suggesting then-President Trump’s legitimate international business in Russia was some sort of influence-peddling scheme. Yet here, we have the Biden family getting rich while Joe Biden was Vice President, and they’re yawning like it’s no big deal.

“The bank records by themselves also do not indicate the purpose of the payments that were made,” CNN notes. No kidding, really? “The memo marks Comer’s most direct attempt to substantiate his allegations that Biden family members have enriched themselves off the family name.”

Here’s another gem: according to CNN, “Comer has suggested that Biden may have been improperly influenced by the financial dealings, particularly by his family’s foreign business partners, but the latest report does not show any payments made directly to Joe Biden, either as vice president or after leaving office.” Yeah, that’s the point. The committee’s evidence shows that during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, the Biden family established more than twelve companies. Can CNN or NBC tell us what these companies were for, that the payments they received had to go through intermediaries before being sent to nine Biden family members?

“What was the business? What service did they provide? What value did they add? What did they do to warrant receipt of the money?” asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) “That is the fundamental question, and no one seems to have an answer to that fundamental question.”

The media doesn’t have an answer, and it’s clear they’re too afraid to ask the question.

Related: Republicans Promise THIS TIME the Biden Crime Family Is Finished!

“If you’re doing something legitimate—if you’re providing something of value, why not just get the payment directly from the payer?” Comer wondered. It’s a fair question that the so-called journalists at CNN and NBC News refuse to ask. But if these were appropriate transactions, then records from the companies should be able to settle the committee’s allegations. “If these were legitimate payments, and those are legitimate businesses, that your family created, then I would assume you have invoices,” Comer pointed out.

Remember that the mainstream media had zero evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, yet that was the big story throughout his presidency — earning both The New York Times and The Washington Post Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting. A CNN producer even admitted there was nothing to the story but his network reported it for ratings.

Make no mistake about it: the media wants to bury this. Conservative media is the only place you’ll find any meaningful reporting on it.