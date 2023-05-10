LGBTQInfant: Target Releases LGBTQ+ Clothes for Babies, Kids

Talk about being way off target. Retail giant Target has a new line of pro-LGBTQ clothing for children—even for infants. In case, you know, your six-month-old makes the mature decision to become transgender.

Woke Alerts from Consumers’ Research, which notifies users about corporate wokeness, warned about a new LGBTQ “pride” clothing collection from Target. “This follows longstanding efforts by Target to indoctrinate kids via books titled ‘Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?,’ ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,’ ‘I’m Not a Girl,’ and more,” the Woke Alert noted. Now, Target is expanding its LGBTQ propaganda products to indoctrinate children even while they’re still babies.

Under its “take pride” section, Target gibbers, “Being true to yourself and your community is something to celebrate, all year long.” Unless your community is Christian or conservative, one presumes.

But it gets worse, of course. Go to “Pride Kids’ & Baby Clothing.” These include “Pride Baby Bien Proud Bodysuit – Light Mint Green,” or the same pattern for older kids, “Pride Baby ‘Be Kind’ Jumper Romper – Black,” “Pride Baby ‘Always Proud’ Bibs,” and “Pride Baby ‘It Takes All Kinds’ Bodysuit – Blue.” Or, alternatively, perhaps, Target could have a bodysuit for babies saying, “My parents are woke idiots.”

It’s never too early to start grooming your kids to think their bodies are defective and to confuse them about their “gender” and sexuality, according to Target!

For parents whose kids are no longer babies, there’s also plenty of choices. These include “Pride Kids’ ‘Be You’ One Piece Swimsuit,” “Pride Toddler Sleeveless Romper – Black,” “Happy Socks Kids 3pk Pride Socks Gift Box,” “Pride Toddler Rainbow Leggings – Checkered,” and “Pride Kids’ Sleeveless A-Line Dress – Pink.” Weirdly enough, Target shows only girls wearing the dresses. It seems it’s hard even for woke Target to break out of the mindset where basic biology matters. It would serve Target right if some wacky dress-wearing boy complained.

How did we get to the point in America where a major retail chain proudly (or should I say, with Pride) displays baby clothes touting sexual perversion? Parents should flood Target with complaints about its ridiculous clothes line. It would be beautiful if Target felt some of the boycott pain Bud Light is feeling.

There’s only one LGBTQ shirt I can really get behind: “Let’s Get Biden To Quit.”