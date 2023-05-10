Christopher Wray Needs to Comply With House Oversight Committee Subpoena; He's Not Above the Law

Christopher Wray may be quickly earning the title of king of coverups. He is now aggressively using his agency to shield President Joe Biden from congressional oversight. It is bad enough that his politicized agency sat on the information in Hunter Biden’s laptop for almost four years with their Elmer Fudd investigation of its contents.

Wray is now moving beyond the passive-aggressive phase. By defying a legitimate Oversight Committee subpoena, he seems to be actively participating in an FBI coverup. But all the slow-walking and slow-talking won’t prevent the facts from getting out. There are still honorable men and women in the FBI. You can shut them down and hide what they have uncovered, but the truth will find a way out. And the sooner, the better.

The American people have a right to know if Biden family members failed to register as foreign government agents when they received almost $10 million in cash through a rat’s nest of LLCs. They deserve to know if there was any quid pro quo for this boatload of money or if it was for legitimate, taxable work-related services. They should be able to see if the money is an elaborate tax-free gift for President Biden’s relatives. Is it a great big Valentine’s Day heart from “East Jabrew,” or Romania, or Ukraine, or China, or from Russia with love, or from “Way Out There” where the roads stop running? Suspicious bank activity reports seem to indicate that the gold brick road to the Emerald City has been very well-traveled. And now a whistleblower is claiming government documents show President Biden was somehow directly involved and not in a good way.

President Harry Truman died 11 months before Joe Biden was elected as the youngest member of the United States Senate. Truman wrote in his diary, “No young man should go into politics if he wants to get rich or if he expects an adequate reward for his services. An honest public servant can’t become rich in politics. He can only attain greatness and satisfaction by service.”

Wray can desperately attempt to trot out the old “sources the methods” cone of silence routine to bury whistleblower information. But his days of hiding that ticking time bomb are dwindling fast. If there is any investigation by the FBI, the committee wants to know when it was started. Starting one at this late date with Congress already in hot pursuit would smell like a cover-up of the most officious kind.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Ia.) statements on Wray’s defiance are direct and to the point. The FBI failed to provide a government form “that allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both. The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena,” Comer said.

The committee states plainly, “Based on whistleblower disclosures, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

Unfortunately, too many useful idiots in the media are applying circular logic to defend Wray’s FBI. They say there is no evidence! They also say the FBI need not turn over the document that may contain the evidence! If that is the approach, that would be just another heads we win, tails you lose sucker bet by the FBI.

For a long time, the FBI has been earning a reputation as an arrogant, unaccountable government operation. Defying congressional investigators only confirms the suspicion that the agency sees itself above the ordinary legal process. Christopher Wray serves subpoenas on other people and forces them to comply. His FBI defies subpoenas and expects Congress to back off.

There is an old axiom about leadership. No one is fit to lead who has shown himself incapable of obeying. By refusing to comply with the congressional subpoenas issued by Rep. Comer and Sen. Grassley, Wray is setting the stage for a constitutional crisis. Will he obey the law or spit in its eye? How much disrespect will the American people put up with from unelected political hacks?