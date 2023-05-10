Columns
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Thoughts From Arizona Before Cartel Season Begins

By Stephen Kruiser 1:43 PM on May 10, 2023
As you are no doubt aware, President LOLEightyonemillion and the cabal that runs his pudding brain are about to supersize the crisis that they created on our southern border.

Since I live in a part of the United States that has to deal with the Democrats’ insane border policies all of the time, I’ve been a little anxious about the expiration of Title 42. I wanted to share a few thoughts on the border and the idiot politicians who don’t live anywhere near it but feel that they can weigh in as experts.

Also, I’ll be staying in a lot for the next few weeks.

You know, just in case.

Enjoy!

