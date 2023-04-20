The Morning Briefing: Even the Lying Democrats Can't Play Make-Believe Forever About Fetterman

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anselm was quick to dismiss people who didn’t acknowledge the genius of pairing tortilla soup with early episodes of Charles in Charge.

A quick look around at what’s going on in Washington reveals that the Democrats aren’t a real healthy group of people. The man masquerading as President of the United States of America is just as likely wax on and on about gargoyles slathering scented oils on his recently shaven torso as he is about policy during a speech.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of the Senate — has been physically out of commission since February.

And Pennsylvania freshman Sen. John Fetterman just returned from his lengthy absence to deal with his physical and mental health (but probably really just his physical health).

Throw in the fact that the Vice President of the United States most likely has Tourette Syndrome and it’s quite the mixed bag of maladies over there on the left.

The Fetterman case is one of the more baffling ones I’ve ever seen, and I’ve witnessed all sorts of bottom feeding antics from the Democrats ever since I first began my journey as a conservative activist almost 40 years ago. The Democrats were so desperate to flip a longtime Republican seat that they went all in on a recovering stroke victim.

If Fetterman had any decent human beings around him, they would have encouraged him to focus on his health and make sure that he completely recovered.

Unfortunately for him, he was surrounded by Democrats.

We’re now forced to witness Fetterman’s painful attempt at assimilating into the rigors of being a United States Senator. Sure, it’s not the toughest job in the world, but it does have its demands. And — as I’m sure his children will one day greatly regret — it is a very public job. Fetterman’s post-stroke struggles are being chronicled and preserved on video.

Fetterman is finally back at work, and the Democrats didn’t waste any time giving him a chance to experience some cringe-worthy moments on camera, which Matt wrote about:

His May 2022 stroke left him incapacitated for weeks, and he was lucky to survive. Despite this, he chose to continue campaigning, which could have potentially led to permanent brain damage, according to those close to him. Despite his prolonged period away from the Senate, it doesn’t appear that he’s experienced any improvement in his recovery from his stroke, and that was abundantly clear from watching him chair the Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. Even the Washington Post couldn’t deny the obvious. “Though his voice stumbled at times while reading from prepared notes, Fetterman appeared in good spirits as he gaveled in a hearing focused on the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP,” the paper reported. “Republicans have proposed increasing the number of people who must meet work requirements to qualify for SNAP.” Video from the hearing is difficult to watch. We all know much of these hearings are scripted, but Fetterman sounds like he’s reading from his prepared remarks for the first time and doesn’t seem to understand what he’s saying. I’d feel bad for him if it wasn’t his fault he was in this position in the first place.

Yes, it is difficult to watch. I’ll repeat the question that I’ve asked about Joe Biden many times in the last few years: Isn’t there anyone close to this man who loves him enough to make him stop?

Again, the answer is, “Obviously not.” There are so many similarities that I referred to Fetterman’s wife as “Jill Biden Jr.” in a VIP column last month.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have a lot on their hands pretending that Joe Biden is mentally aware and competent, neither of which are true. Still, they’re tasked with propping up the fiction they created for the 2020 presidential campaign.

That task is going to become even more arduous once Biden’s puppet masters announce that he’s running for reelection. They will also be busy with whatever happens with Kamala Harris. It’s a fair question to ask if they’ll have the bandwidth to keep acting like the Fetterman story is a heartwarming one even though it’s quite the opposite.

They may very well soon find that there are only so many fictional Democrats that they can keep floating around in the media. I’m not saying that their capacity for lying is limited, I’m saying that their attention spans to the various “The Kids Are All Right” false narratives might become frazzled. If that happens during a presidential election, Fetterman is the odd man out, plucky stroke victim story or not.

If they keep propping up Fetterman, Feinstein may un-announce her retirement when she gets back from her shingles recovery.

There was a time when I could write absurd things like that and never worry about them coming true.

