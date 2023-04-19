Joe Biden's Latest Moves to Erase Women

Joe Biden is old enough to remember what a woman is, old enough to remember the women’s teams of block-jawed Brunhildas on the East German Olympic teams, and was only months away from starting his budding Washington career of putting his hands up women’s skirts when Richard Nixon got Title IX passed in 1972. Now he says he was all wrong — not the part about Tara Reid, though.

The most radical president of our time soon will change Title IX rules to begin his political party’s erasure of women-only sports by opening them fully and freely to men who want to be women and boys who want to be girls. Joe’s move is occurring just in time to take advantage of the Left’s trans social contagion, a fad that is afflicting the nation’s youth. The move will forever change the status of women’s sports. Just as he wants it to be.

In the intersectionality battle of rock—paper—scissors, trans rocks now beat real ones in Joe Biden’s world. Completely dispensing with what we know of human biology, Joe’s siding with men who want to be women because to do anything else is “discriminatory,” as his factotum read from her binder this week.

This is a man who had no trouble discriminating against Clarence Thomas in Joe’s “high tech lynching” of an “uppity black man” when he ran the Senate Judiciary Committee. He still cheerleads attacks on Justice Thomas to this day. Joe’s the oily politician who has no problem labeling half of America’s electorate as white supremacists and fascists. But what does one expect from a man who sired at least two (that we know of) sex addicts and who likes going naked around female secret service agents? Now he says it’s discriminatory to keep boy-girls from girl-girls’ teams.

We always thought discrimination was based on immutable characteristics, not medically created ones.

There are size limits to Pop Warner football, efforts to keep track of the mustache lengths of pitchers at the little league World Series, and peeing in a cup is required for the Olympics and most other sports. Testosterone and other performance-enhancing drugs matter. They accord athletes more strength. Ask Brunhilda.

I’m no feminism expert, but I’ve lived through most of the “waves” of feminism and it took women decades to even acknowledge that men were different. Now after they finally do, they’re told they’re wrong again! Yet even the Human Genome Project has acknowledged this fact — that is, until the Democrats remember its existence and order the scientists to change or erase it.

Why can’t natural-born females have their own sport without having to compete against men whose every gene is encoded with an XY sex chromosome?

Last year, in 2022, Title IX celebrated its 50th anniversary. It was on June 23, 1972, when Richard Nixon uttered the 37 words that would change the lives of young women from all walks of life.

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

I’ve never cared much about Title IX, but you can’t deny it’s helped our girls and their girls compete in sports. Millions of athletes have competed who before would have been on the sidelines watching the boys play.

Now Biden wants to put girls on the sidelines again. To get a spot on a roster, girls will have to compete against biological males.

The Biden Administration’s Education Department, which should be abolished, advises that Title IX be changed to allow trans kids to compete in K-8 girl’s sports (because it never goes the other way, you understand) and would allow high schools and universities to continue separating men from females. That won’t last long because people like Lia Thomas, a man who wants to be a woman, say it’s discriminatory.

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who had to compete against Thomas, says Thomas is selfish and denies biology, just like the Biden Administration.

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports. @POTUS I'll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

Republicans have promised to pass HR 734, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” to redefine sex in Title IX as “based solely on reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” Even if it makes it through the Senate and to Joe’s desk, he vows to veto it.

He could do that, or he could just stand in the schoolhouse door and turn the hoses on girls who want to compete against girls. Same thing.

The Bostock decision was a 2020 Supreme Court decision that accorded Title VII rights to gays and transgender people. The upshot of the majority ruling, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, was that an employer couldn’t fire people who are gay or transgender. Title VII makes it “unlawful . . . for an employer to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual . . . because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

We’ll see how much the Supreme Court or Congress threads the needle on this issue.

There are only so many suburban wine moms who would stand with Joe on this issue.

The rest of us won’t forget.