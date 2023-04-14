West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Tell Parents They're 'Our' Children Now

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where state apparatchiks urge your kids to hate themselves because of the color of their skin, that they’re going to die soon due to global warming, and that their temporary discomfiture can be solved with a sex change.

And then wonder why parents can’t leave town fast enough!

Move out now?

We start in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ state of Oregon this week, where Census Bureau numbers show that 16,000 more people ditched the state than moved in.

Willamette Week chronicles that some of the big money is moving out and the little people, the liberals who fell in love with the little big city, are leaving in droves because violence is out of control.

…someone opened fire from a car on a summer evening in 2020, killing 22-year-old Jordan Lee Lewis on Dekum Street, just around the corner from her house and in front of Breakside Brewery, which her family frequented. Seven months later, after putting her kids to bed, a car crashed in the intersection in front of her house. Her husband found a man, gut-shot and bleeding. Three parked cars had been struck, and police found 60 shell casings in the street. […]“Our whole block moved within two years. …I don’t mind paying taxes, but I need to know that they are being put to good use. If they had been, I wouldn’t have had to move to a different state.

At least one media outlet is asking why the old neighbors are leaving or how they’re feeling about taxation, crime, and livability.

Oregon is doing a victory lap in one area, however. The state is number one in opioid abuse, so a statewide measure to decriminalize hard drugs is working just as expected.

Tax you very much

In Washington State, across the mighty Columbia River, the state legislature’s majority Democrats have ruled that, no, they really don’t want anyone else’s opinions on tax issues, thankyouverymuch.

The legislature has just moved a bill removing advisory votes on tax issues from the ballot. Some legislators thought they helped fight against government overspending, but Democrats didn’t want to be reminded of their profligacy and so ditched the votes.

Axios provided political cover, arguing that getting rid of advisory tax votes would de-clutter the ballot and how nice that was of them.

Scary-looking rifles

Washington Democrats are still moving HB 1240, the scary-looking rifle ban, though it’s dumb to leave law-abiding citizens without one of their favorite hunting rifles and without a way to fight back against all the people Democrats keep letting out of prisons and jails.

The carnage left behind includes the gun rights of 18-20-year-olds who hunt with their dads or are old enough to carry a gun in the military. In “debate” on the floor, the scary-looking rifles were described as “hyper-masculine… in [a] manner that overtly appeals to troubled young men intent on becoming the next mass shooter.”

We’d save a lot of lives if we’d just cut to the chase and halt gun sales to all Democrats.

We’re the parents now

But the worst bills on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, however, are those reserved for undermining parents’ authority over their children, especially when these parental heretics question Democrat transgender theology.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign his party’s bill that denies parents the right to know where their kids are when they run away to a government shelter. Worse, it allows the schools to lie to parents about getting sex change operations without permission.

Washington Democrats just passed the most extremist bill in the country. If a minor runs away from home, they can receive "gender affirming care" (including surgeries) without parental consent and without the state being compelled to tell the parents where their child is. 🧵 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 13, 2023

One parent I know had to talk a team of cops into mounting a rescue for her child at a state-sponsored facility.

Like Washington, Democrats have total dominance over all institutions in California and have a supermajority in the state legislature. They’re trying this same shabby scheme to separate children from their parents there too.

California’s legislature has passed a bill to kidnap children as young as 12 from their parents if the parents don’t go along with sex change medications and surgeries.

Lying is in, and truth-telling is out.

The California Family Council says parents may find that their child doesn’t come home from school because they’ve been put into a state-sponsored group home and their parents would never know.

Remember that whole thing about separating kids from their parents? California and Washington are literally passing laws to do it if parents refuse to trans their children. pic.twitter.com/gpSqyTVaOo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 13, 2023

Democrats don’t want to hear any other viewpoints on the matter, either. They refused a hearing on a bill that would stop schools from lying to parents and would brook no opposition to any of their trans-religious dogma, either.

The California Family Council says “Assembly Education Committee, Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), announced he will NOT allow a hearing on a bill to require public schools to notify parents when a child publicly identifies as the opposite sex at school” because he’s doing it to save kids from hate speech. Muratsuchi said he didn’t want anyone to hear the bill “not only because the bill is proposing bad policy, but also because a hearing would potentially provide a forum for increasingly hateful rhetoric targeting LGBTQ youth.”

This could all end badly for the trans peddlers, however. Chico Unified Schools are being sued by a mother who claims her daughter was turned into a boy without her knowledge or consent. If schools are not moved by ethics and nature, perhaps money will help them pay attention.

The Heritage Foundation’s Dr. Jay Richards said the expanded state law completely changes the parent-school relationship and creates a perverse outcome.

This policy turns education on its head. Rather than treating parents as holding the primary authority for teaching children, which they may delegate to a school, this policy makes the education the primary arbiter of a child’s education, and the parents as potential threats to that authority. It’s deeply perverse.

This has always been the Left’s aim. Vladimir Lenin admonished his fellow travelers to target the children. “Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted,” said one of the biggest mass murderers of the 20th century.

Former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry set off a firestorm for putting Lenin’s words in a new form in a commercial for the network in 2016.

“…we’ve always had kind of a private notion of children. Your kid is yours and totally your responsibility. We haven’t had a very collective notion of these are our children. So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.”

Her words have been taken seriously by Democrats who believe they parent your children better than you do.

This newest wave of culture war may mean that more parents will likely flee the West Coast, Messed Coast™. The only way you may save your child is by moving them away from these people.

Until the next West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, stay frosty and keep the moving company’s number programmed on your phone.

