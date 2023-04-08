West Coast, Messed Coast™: Real or Fake? Edition

Real or Fake? Welcome West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers to where your humble correspondent stands ready to help you discern whether that lady over there is real or an L-O-L-A Lola fake “Dude Looks Like a Lady.” Indeed, there’s no need for you to have a “Crying Game” ending because I’ll make it easy for you to figure things out before it comes to that.

Simply put, fake women generally look more put-together than real ones, though there are notable exceptions.

Remember, trans women are real women 😂 pic.twitter.com/yAh6FV7Dcd — Anthony (@Antman0528) April 8, 2023

Real women don’t have to work so hard to look like women, while men pretending to be women must try very hard to imagine an ideal woman and dress the part for this difficult role. Generally, this requires fake breasts, high heels, and two coats of spackle.

Related: REVEALED: The Real Reason Why Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney Is Suddenly Everywhere

Drag actors are a different breed. The world’s oldest drag queen, “Darcelle,” died in Portland, Ore., in March at the age of 92, and the city renamed the street for Darcelle’s XV Showplace, where Walter Cole ran his “female impersonator” show for decades.

Darcelle XV Showplace was the 1st building in Portland listed in the Nat'l Register of Historic Places and Oregon's 1st historic resource designated for its association with LGBTQ+ history. We're looking for more places like Darcelle's. More at: https://t.co/HvxKE6118C #LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/85dkrwyVTB — Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (@PortlandBPS) March 31, 2023

Walter came on my Portland radio show a couple of times and was a wonderful, informative guest. He knew everybody and they knew him. He always came as Walter and not Darcelle, however, because the dude dressed up as a lady for show and didn’t pretend to be one on the daily.

Portland icon Darcelle XV, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest performing drag queen, has died aged 92. pic.twitter.com/LqT8a46HPY — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 7, 2023

Walter loved women. He married one early in life and never divorced, though they lived separate lives.

Him Again

As Portland mourns the death of the man who dressed as a woman for show, across town at Nike, the sportswear giant just hired a man who plays the part of a woman spokesmodel for its Nike Women brand. The flat-chested, straight-hipped man now fronts the part of the company that features sports bras.

Dylan is now the brand ambassador for Nike 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/YyoCehMtbO — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 5, 2023

By now you know that Dylan Mulvaney is the actor and comedian who dresses as a “girl” for clicks, schtick, and shekels. The fake female has racked up endorsements for Bud Light, Nike, and Kate Spade, replacing women who would otherwise have been hired for the gigs. We’ve heard of the corporate, Davos-endorsed ESG movement, but something tells me that with the energy corporate America is climbing onto the trans bandwagon, it won’t be long before the movement will become ESGT.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Trump Indictment Has Democrats Channeling Their Inner Commie — With One Shocking Exception

Behavioral psychologist Jordan Peterson calls Mulvaney’s act “womanface at its most egregious.”

Though there are calls by female athletes (real ones) to boycott, Nike is responding by lecturing angry customers to “be kind, be inclusive … encourage each other.”

Those are very nice sentiments until you understand that women are literally and figuratively beaten up by men in this woke scenario.

What a Knock Out

Transtifas demand respect from all, but, as usual with the mob, they are the sole arbiters of what are the acceptable forms of such respect. So watch out for that finishing move, girls.

Transgender Mma Fighter Fallon Fox Beats Opponent In 39 Seconds Fracturing Her Skull. Before we called this violence against women but now is being celebrated as trans rights. Patriarchy wins again. pic.twitter.com/VktDHyD1iP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 7, 2023

This week on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, Riley Gaines, a real woman who was forced to compete against a fake one during her college career, was invited to San Francisco State University to give a speech on “Saving Women’s Sports” for Turning Point USA. Before the event, she declared that “inclusion cannot come at the expense of women.” This caused the fake women to go on a rampage.

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

Gaines gave details of her attack.

“All of a sudden after my speech the room was stormed, the lights were turned off, and I was rushed with no one there to escort me to a safe place. I was punched, I was hit multiple times, I was shoved until finally we exited the room but we could not leave because the protesters flooded the halls and I was pushed into a classroom along that hall where I was barricaded in for three hours.”

She told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the campus police were terrified of the mob “because they know what these people are capable of…and they were afraid of being put in a position of doing their job.”

San Francisco police, who had to take time away from finding the attackers and murderers of tech executives, at long last was persuaded to help.

🚨WATCH: Independent Women's Forum Spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ joins @TuckerCarlson to share her experience being targeted & ambushed by a woke mob at a San Francisco State University @TPUSA speaking event. "This does not deter me, this assures me that I'm doing the right thing." pic.twitter.com/l0ZZBkQlv9 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 8, 2023

“I am worried about my safety. I have to now,” Gaines told Carlson.

Indeed, she should be worried.

Within 2 weeks. 6 Innocent killed by trans shooter. Another trans arrested over plot to kill. @BillboardChris attacked by trans activits.@Riley_Gaines_ attacked by trans activists. MSM media: The trans community is under attack. — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 7, 2023

Gaines vows to sue. And in response, Joe Biden plans to tweak the language of Title 9 to include men who pass for women.

“No Place for This Violence”

The attack on Gaines pulled officers away from investigating the attacks not just on murdererd CashApp tech executive Bob Lee, but on the former San Francisco Fire Commissioner. Don Carmignani was visiting his mother in the tony Marina District when he spotted a man with a metal pipe who was acting strangely and told him to move along. In response, the psycho attacked Carmignani and left him with a broken jaw, knife-slashed face, and 51 stitches.

A brutal attack on a former fire department commissioner is putting in question, again, the safety on San Francisco's streets. Cell phone video shows the man San Francisco police say brutally assaulted Don Carmignani, with some type of metal object. https://t.co/sSRGNaT8MS pic.twitter.com/Q5TgDMQ5gz — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 8, 2023

California has about 40% of the nation’s homeless crackhead population because fentanyl addicts are given carte blanch to smoke their rent money and live in a tent while getting free food, handouts, and drug paraphernalia. Why would junkies live anywhere else?

Related: Happy Holy Week: Oregon Bans Christian from Adopting Due to Anti-LGBT Beliefs

They even have their own drug swap meets.

Hot off the digital press: The Outdoor Table Filled with Illegal Drugs. special thanks to @war24182236. https://t.co/bi3ESwOkb2 — Erica Sandberg 舊金山的神奇女俠 (@EricaJSandberg) March 28, 2023

This is all done in the name of “harm reduction.” Harm reduction for whom, exactly? Not Bob Lee, Don Carmignani, Paul Pelosi, or the thousands of San Franciscans terrified of walking on the streets of Baghdad by the Bay.

Change the Language, Own the Argument

My alma mater, the University of Washington, has been asked to conjure up a glossary of trans words for Spanish speakers. Apparently, this is not covered by Duolingo for free.

UW is being paid $350,000 to translate the so-called homosaurus into español.

This is not to be confused with the transisaurus that my colleague Robert Spencer discusses.

And be watching for California Assembly Bill 665, which I’ve reported about and which allows the state to take custody of your 12-year-old child to “give” her or him sex change hormones.

State Sponsored Kidnapping CA Bill AB 665 (notice that number too) allows the State to remove children as young as 12 from homes (with no charges of any kind against the parents). It's being done over 'trans' rights. pic.twitter.com/tkDU4g2oqC — Dane (@UltraDane) April 8, 2023

That’ll about cover it for the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report this week. Until next time, keep your head on a swivel, hold your kids tightly, and consider moving.