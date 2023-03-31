News & Politics

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Trump Indictment Has Democrats Channeling Their Inner Commie — With One Shocking Exception

By Victoria Taft 8:14 PM on March 31, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When California Congressman Ted Lieu is the closest thing to the voice of reason about Donald Trump’s indictment on the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™, something hinky is going on. Your dutiful West Coast, Messed Coast™ reporter has taken a walk on the Pacific Ocean waterfront to assess reaction, and unless Donald Trump is a transvestite, there’s no chance these electeds were going to wade into the orange tide.

The day after the Trump indictment was handed up was Trans Visibility Day. The media were busily trying to erase the trans visibility of the trans Nashville school shooter on Trans Visibility Day.

California State weirdo Sen. Scott Weiner ignored the Trump drama and spent his Twitter time amplifying the victimhood status of trans people, like the one who murdered six innocents on Monday in advance of the TRANS Day of Vengeance.

After word that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg got his grand jury to indict former President Ham Sandwich, West Coast, Messed Coast™ Democrats were oddly quiet when America needed them to be the loudest and most vociferous of their professional lives on behalf of the American people and the U.S. Constitution.

There was no official word from Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Sen. Ron Wyden, who lives in New York but visits Oregon during fundraising jaunts, and Jeff Merkley, who’s hopeful of being bestowed the Maizie Hirono Commemorative Densa Senator of the Year Award, both passed on the chance to issue any comments on their highest visibility outlet, Twitter. California Sens. Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla (who?) were mum. And so were the governors of Oregon and Washington, who were busy telling everyone that trans people need to be more visible — as if we haven’t seen enough drag queens and school shooters.

California gubernatorial avatar Gavin Newsom touted his new group intended to do to red state governors what the deep state, Facebook, George Soros, et.al., has done to Donald Trump. He was fundraising on the day the former and likely GOP presidential candidate was indicted for making a porno actress sign an NDA.

Newsom’s clones in Oregon and Washington said nothing. Maybe they’re saving it up for the big party they plan to have, featuring Trump’s perp walk and mug shot.

J. Edgar Comey was certainly planning to celebrate.

“It’s a good day,” said the man who attempted to extort President Trump with tales of Trump-paid-hookers peeing on beds in Moscow. Comey, the human “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” avatar, was fired by Trump. Trump has made some dumb personnel choices, but firing Comey wasn’t one of them.

Frankly, we’re shocked Comey’s still walking among the trees after his 2016 hit on Hillary Clinton. Apparently the Clinton Wet Work Team is still lying low after the Epstein hit.

As you’ve likely heard, Rep. Nancy Pelosi displayed a fundamental lack of understanding of American Exceptionalism. Part of that exceptionalism is what we call the Rule of Law, which includes, among other things, the presumption of innocence. Nancy somehow missed that during the entirety of her 50 years in politics.

California congressional Rep. Katie Porter (Duhmocrat) got out her stolen Karl Rove whiteboard to display her state-issued reaction.

This begs the question: can anyone be below the law? It seems like Trump might be a candidate for that honor.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tore into the Manhattan DA as a destroyer of the rule of law, saying, “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Trump. …”

The Attorneys General of the three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states had nothing to say about this miscarriage of justice.

Adam Schiff, who should be disbarred for his unethical behavior on the House Intelligence Committee, stayed true to form, imagining he knew Trump somehow was guilty of … something.

But Ted Lieu, who’s never met a dumb Trump trope that he didn’t amplify or his cheerleading of the Russia! Russia! Russia! rope-a-dope didn’t bite this time.

Lieu knows his audience. He knew if he put his statement on Twitter he’d be ratioed as badly as “The View’s” Ana Navarro  was after she said nice things about Paul Ryan. His tweet only said he’d issued a statement. You had to go to his congressional page to see it, which he knows the LoFos in his Twittersphere wouldn’t bother to do.

Here’s what he said.

Today is a somber moment for America. Indicting a former President sets a terrible precedent; the only worse precedent is not indicting a former President who committed a crime.
Donald Trump, like any American, is entitled to the presumption of innocence in a criminal court. Prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the former President committed one or more crimes in order to secure a conviction. We should let law enforcement and our judicial system do their jobs, without political interference.

Mark this day on your calendar. It may never happen again.

 

Waiting for the last honest Democrat to come along with a dose of sanity in this anti-Trump milieu is a fool’s errand. You have to stand up for what’s right on your own.

