West Coast, Messed Coast™: Trump Indictment Has Democrats Channeling Their Inner Commie — With One Shocking Exception

When California Congressman Ted Lieu is the closest thing to the voice of reason about Donald Trump’s indictment on the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™, something hinky is going on. Your dutiful West Coast, Messed Coast™ reporter has taken a walk on the Pacific Ocean waterfront to assess reaction, and unless Donald Trump is a transvestite, there’s no chance these electeds were going to wade into the orange tide.

As Republicans across the country continue to attack trans and non-binary Americans, this year's #TransDayofVisibility is more important than ever. We must continue to push back on their attacks and fight against discrimination of any kind. pic.twitter.com/GA45ive7XT — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) March 31, 2023

The day after the Trump indictment was handed up was Trans Visibility Day. The media were busily trying to erase the trans visibility of the trans Nashville school shooter on Trans Visibility Day.

A leaked memo to staff for @CBSNews reveals the news company has banned mention of the Nashville mass shooter’s trans identity, despite Audrey “Aiden” Hale identifying as male & police confirming Hale is transgender. https://t.co/xUk6KVK6yJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 31, 2023

California State weirdo Sen. Scott Weiner ignored the Trump drama and spent his Twitter time amplifying the victimhood status of trans people, like the one who murdered six innocents on Monday in advance of the TRANS Day of Vengeance.

MAGA extremists insist their attacks on LGBTQ people are only “about the children.” That’s a lie. These ideologues are trying to create a moral panic about children — dredging up false claims that LGBTQ people are a threat to kids — to justify broader attacks on our community. pic.twitter.com/B7BuEdpRW6 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 31, 2023

After word that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg got his grand jury to indict former President Ham Sandwich, West Coast, Messed Coast™ Democrats were oddly quiet when America needed them to be the loudest and most vociferous of their professional lives on behalf of the American people and the U.S. Constitution.

There was no official word from Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Sen. Ron Wyden, who lives in New York but visits Oregon during fundraising jaunts, and Jeff Merkley, who’s hopeful of being bestowed the Maizie Hirono Commemorative Densa Senator of the Year Award, both passed on the chance to issue any comments on their highest visibility outlet, Twitter. California Sens. Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla (who?) were mum. And so were the governors of Oregon and Washington, who were busy telling everyone that trans people need to be more visible — as if we haven’t seen enough drag queens and school shooters.

California gubernatorial avatar Gavin Newsom touted his new group intended to do to red state governors what the deep state, Facebook, George Soros, et.al., has done to Donald Trump. He was fundraising on the day the former and likely GOP presidential candidate was indicted for making a porno actress sign an NDA.

NEW: I'm launching a new organization, Campaign for Democracy. America is in an existential struggle for democracy. Extremist Republicans are systematically attacking the very foundations of our free society — denying women equality, attacking https://t.co/dhkSqoB0db… pic.twitter.com/cvdJu9mNro — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 30, 2023

Newsom’s clones in Oregon and Washington said nothing. Maybe they’re saving it up for the big party they plan to have, featuring Trump’s perp walk and mug shot.

J. Edgar Comey was certainly planning to celebrate.

It’s been a good day. — James Comey (@Comey) March 31, 2023

“It’s a good day,” said the man who attempted to extort President Trump with tales of Trump-paid-hookers peeing on beds in Moscow. Comey, the human “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” avatar, was fired by Trump. Trump has made some dumb personnel choices, but firing Comey wasn’t one of them.

Frankly, we’re shocked Comey’s still walking among the trees after his 2016 hit on Hillary Clinton. Apparently the Clinton Wet Work Team is still lying low after the Epstein hit.

As you’ve likely heard, Rep. Nancy Pelosi displayed a fundamental lack of understanding of American Exceptionalism. Part of that exceptionalism is what we call the Rule of Law, which includes, among other things, the presumption of innocence. Nancy somehow missed that during the entirety of her 50 years in politics.

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

California congressional Rep. Katie Porter (Duhmocrat) got out her stolen Karl Rove whiteboard to display her state-issued reaction.

No one is above the law. — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) March 30, 2023

This begs the question: can anyone be below the law? It seems like Trump might be a candidate for that honor.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tore into the Manhattan DA as a destroyer of the rule of law, saying, “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Trump. …”

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

The Attorneys General of the three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states had nothing to say about this miscarriage of justice.

Adam Schiff, who should be disbarred for his unethical behavior on the House Intelligence Committee, stayed true to form, imagining he knew Trump somehow was guilty of … something.

The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 30, 2023

But Ted Lieu, who’s never met a dumb Trump trope that he didn’t amplify or his cheerleading of the Russia! Russia! Russia! rope-a-dope didn’t bite this time.

Lieu knows his audience. He knew if he put his statement on Twitter he’d be ratioed as badly as “The View’s” Ana Navarro was after she said nice things about Paul Ryan. His tweet only said he’d issued a statement. You had to go to his congressional page to see it, which he knows the LoFos in his Twittersphere wouldn’t bother to do.

My statement on the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a grand jury.https://t.co/ABh6RtpV3N — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 31, 2023

Here’s what he said.

Today is a somber moment for America. Indicting a former President sets a terrible precedent; the only worse precedent is not indicting a former President who committed a crime.

Donald Trump, like any American, is entitled to the presumption of innocence in a criminal court. Prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the former President committed one or more crimes in order to secure a conviction. We should let law enforcement and our judicial system do their jobs, without political interference.

Mark this day on your calendar. It may never happen again.

Waiting for the last honest Democrat to come along with a dose of sanity in this anti-Trump milieu is a fool’s errand. You have to stand up for what’s right on your own.

We are all too aware of this at PJ Media. The bad guys are out to kill our journalism by throttling our website, scrutinizing our opinions through phony “fact checks,” and creating so-called misinformation and disinformation NGOs to elevate left-wing opinion sites above our own. It’s disgraceful and un-American.

