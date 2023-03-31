Dershowitz on Trump Indictment: 'Worst Case of Prosecutorial Abuse I Have Ever Seen'

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says the indictment of Donald Trump is the “worst case of prosecutorial abuse I have ever seen.” And he’s not the only one calling out this raw exercise of political power over the rule of law. Thursday night, Trump’s attorney echoed that sentiment, declaring, “today the rule of law in the United States of America died.”

Trump was charged in a sealed indictment handed up on Thursday that is believed to concern a non-disclosure agreement signed by porn actress Stormy Daniels, which the legacy media calls “hush money.” Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen. Both Cohen and Daniels have declared that Trump didn’t make the payment himself and that there was no personal relationship in 2006 between Trump and the x-rated porn actress. Daniels has since reneged on her statement and, of course, the NDA.

Dershowitz said on the Sean Hannity program on Fox News that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is playing with fire.

[W]hen you’re a democratic elected prosecutor who ran on the campaign pledge of getting Trump and you’re going to indict, forget about the former president, the man who may become the future president if he beats the incumbent who is the head of your political party. Posecutor, you’d better have the strongest case imaginable, not a case that depends on stitching together two inapplicable statutes and using Michael Cohen.

Dershowitz has often said that a “first-year law student could win this case.”

The Harvard Law School professor emeritus told The Epoch Times, “In 60 years of practice, this is the worst case of prosecutorial abuse I have ever seen.” He told the paper the charges, declined by Bragg’s predecessor as well as the DOJ and FEC, are “very dangerous—it means that district attorneys can indict their own political enemies.” And then he said what many people in America know only too well after the January 6, 2021, riots.”It really endangers the rule of law for all Americans,” he warned. “Today, it’s Trump; tomorrow, it’s a Democrat. The day after tomorrow, it’s your uncle Charlie, or your niece, or your nephew.”

HANNITY – ALAN DERSHOWITZ – GREGG JARRETT BRAGG'S OFFICE: INDICTMENT REMAINS UNDER SEAL pic.twitter.com/iOi4yiBgfg — Stalin 🇺🇸 (@StalinCruz) March 31, 2023

“The very fact that the indictment came down when he was out of state shows that they could have indicted him any day in the last seven years but they deliberately violated the statute of limitations because no other previous prosecutor would go after him,” Dershowitz said.

Related: Trump Attorney: ‘Today, the Rule of Law in the United States of America Died’

And then he sent a legal howler to Michael Cohen, the district attorney’s star witness.

Let me tell you about Michael Cohen. He’s not through with his problems. He just tweeted about me, saying that because I had attacked his credibility that I was involved with underaged girls on Epstein’s Island. I’m about to sue him now for defamation… Normally I would not sue someone for writing this kind of nonsense, but this is Michael Cohen, who’s about to try to prevent Donald Trump from running for president of the United States and I’m going to sue him for defamation and not let him get away with that. And when I sue him, I will be able to prove his repeated lies because he can’t refuse to testify in a civil case. So his problems are just beginning. I’m going to make it a little easier for Joe Tacopina to cross-examine him, although, as I’ve said before, any first-year student could win this case.

In another interview, a reporter decided to ask one more question of Dershowitz – and it was a doozy.

…and then THIS happened https://t.co/q3YGfoan7A — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) March 31, 2023

“Do you think Jeffrey Epstein killed himself?” Answer: No, of course not… He didn’t kill himself without the help of some people,” which he identified as guards in the New York jail where the pedophile was locked up.

Good question.

Dershowitz is right when he says they’ll come for you next. This shocking development shows the lengths to which the Left misuses power for a little “shock and awe.”

We are all too aware of this at PJ Media. The bad guys are out to kill our journalism by throttling our website, scrutinizing our opinions through phony “fact checks,” and creating so-called misinformation and disinformation NGOs to elevate left-wing opinion sites above our own. It’s disgraceful and un-American.

That’s why PJ Media depends on readers like you to support our efforts. We already know you’re on board, but would you encourage your friends, neighbors, and affinity groups to partner with us? Send them our sign-up page, found here, and tell them to use the promo code WITCHHUNT for 50% off their new annual membership.