Trump Attorney: 'Today, the Rule of Law in the United States of America Died'

Hours after the indictment of Donald Trump was announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, the attorney for the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime declared, “The rule of law in the United States of America is dead. It’s dead. It’s something that I never thought I would see. I get goosebumps even saying it because I don’t feel good about saying it.”

Joe Tacopina told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the charges, which have been investigated and declined by the FEC, Department of Justice, and the former Manhattan District Attorney, were a bastardization of the law. “You know when you stretch the law to get someone you don’t like, or as a political opponent in this case, it’s very hard to ever get that law to get back to its original shape,” he told Hannity.

Though the indictment remains under seal until Trump is perp walked, handcuffed, and ‘jacked against a wall for a mug shot, it’s believed that a 34 charges will be filed. Constitutional law attorney Alan Dershowitz says that number suggests the prosecutor, who promised when he ran for office to get Trump, used his power to stack every conceivable permutation of the former president’s alleged wrongdoing into a standalone charge. This is much like how the Department of Justice separated all January 6 riot charges into a separate case instead of one large case, as they usually do, according to a federal whistleblower.

People who testified before the grand jury, including Kellyanne Conway and a former attorney for Michael Cohen, indicated that the scope of questioning concerned Cohen’s testifying “19 times” in front of the grand jury, some of which concerned an agreement with an adult film actress.

Michael Cohen was asked about arranging a nondisclosure agreement for Stormy Daniels in exchange for $130,000. Bragg is attempting to tie the noncrime, for which the statute of limitations has already expired and which was rejected by another prosecutor, to a federal election “crime” and tax issue, which have also been rejected by federal prosecutors and the FEC.

Daniels, a pseudonym, says she never had a personal relationship with Trump back in 2006 and signed a statement to that effect. Trump also says there was never any personal relationship.

Tacopina says getting Trump was the Soros-funded district attorney’s “his first priority, he didn’t have any information, any evidence,” and likened it to Nazi Germany, communist China, and the Soviet Union police state tactics.

You pick the target, the person you don’t like, in this case, a political opponent [to the Democrats], and then you find the crime. It’s not supposed to be that way in the United States of America. And when we start doing that, we’re no better those horrific…dictators and governments that had abused the rule of law.

Today’s proof that you could actually pick a target and then try and find a crime, even a crime that’s not a crime.

He then told Hannity, to the loud cheers of the audience, that he would “humiliate” Bragg in court.

Well, well, well. If it can happen to Trump it can happen to any of us. It’s time to support the right side, not the people crushing the rule of law and the truth.

