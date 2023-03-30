Ron DeSantis Throws a Wrench in DA Bragg's Indictment of Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has swiftly responded to the partisan indictment of Donald Trump. In a statement posted to Twitter, DeSantis denounced the weaponization of the legal system to promote political agendas, and called out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s soft-on-crime record, contrasting it with his current willingness to stretch the law to target political opponents by stretching the law to its limits.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis tweeted. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

Governor DeSantis also took the bold stance of refusing to assist in an extradition request due to the blatantly partisan nature of the investigation.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis said.

This move shows that Florida is not willing to cooperate with a biased legal system and is committed to protecting the rights of its citizens. The fundamental principle of our justice system is to treat all individuals equally, regardless of their political affiliations. However, there appears to be a clear double standard in how justice is applied to those on the left versus those on the right.

Trump has been indicted over an offense that normally results in a minor penalty for a Democrat, as it did for Hillary Clinton. Last year she was quietly fined by the Federal Election Commission for misreporting payments made to the Perkins Coie law firm during the 2016 campaign to hire Fusion GPS to conduct research that resulted in the Steele dossier. That document was later used by Congress to impeach Trump. Clinton had labeled these expenses as “legal services,” but they were in fact a way to hide their funding of the document. As a result, she was fined $113,000 for misrepresentation.

Trump denies the allegations against him, but even if we assumed that the allegations against him were true, they were aimed at hiding a relationship that he did not want to be publicly known. In contrast, Clinton and her presidential campaign commissioned a document filled with bogus opposition research with the intention of harming Trump’s chances of becoming president. The document was then used by the Obama administration as a pretext to surveil Trump’s campaign and, later, as a justification to investigate Trump for connections to Russia that never existed.