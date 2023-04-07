Former Champion Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted While Advocating For Women in Sports

The scene at San Francisco State University was surreal. A champion female athlete speaking about maintaining the integrity of women’s sports was shouted down, assaulted, and chased from a speaking engagement sponsored by Turning Point USA.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Gaines has become a leading advocate for women in sports and has thus had a bullseye stuck on her back by radicals.

As Gaines shared her experience competing against Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a transgender female, a crowd of protesters could be heard chanting outside. The protesters eventually made their way to the room where Gaines was speaking, forcing her to evacuate. As she was escorted by police, Gaines said she was physically hit. “I’m OK currently, but an hour and a half later, I’m still barricaded in a room with ambushers on the outside yelling and threatening violence,” Gaines said. “As police escorted me out of the event space to my current location, I was hit, physically, twice by what I presume was a male individual. This only assures me I’m doing the right thing.” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called the attack “unacceptable.” “This is unacceptable at an American college campus, even in San Francisco,” Kirk tweeted. “Pray for Riley Gaines and for our brave students at SFSU.”

The Independent Women’s Forum issued a statement of support for Gaines and condemned the violence against her.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against [IWF] spokeswoman Riley Gaines on SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Gaines’s agent, Eli Bremer, said the attack would not prevent Riley from speaking out.

“Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights,” Bremer said in a statement. “This will not stop Riley from boldly educating people of the dangers of biological males in women’s sports. She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women.”

After being physically assaulted and driven from her speaking venue, Gaines was forced to barricade herself in a room for three hours while police tried to get the mob to disperse. She was finally able to leave with a police escort.

Riley Gaines left campus at 11:38 p.m pic.twitter.com/kZyFLJcx4n — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) April 7, 2023

Fox News interviewed Gaines’ husband, who was enraged at the assault on his wife.

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it,” Gaines’s husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News. “She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

