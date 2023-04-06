The New Nike Spokesperson for Sports Bras Is… Yeah, That Guy Again

Suddenly Dylan Mulvaney, the fellow who would once have been known as a “flamboyant” homosexual and is in today’s society known as a “trans woman,” is everywhere. He’s advertising Bud Light. He’s also currently the pitchman for Ole Henrikson, Urban Decay, Ulta Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and Mac cosmetics; the Plaza Hotel; Tampax; Crest toothpaste; fashion designers and suppliers Kate Spade, Aritzia and Mugler; the dating app Ok Cupid; Svedka Vodka; Walmart; and the designer clothing rental firm Rent the Runway. That list will likely be even longer by the time you read this. And Mulvaney has just become Nike Women’s new spokesman for a product that, like Tampax, he does not need: sports bras.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

This is extraordinary. The only thing of note that Dylan Mulvaney has ever been is a man who claims to be a woman. That made him a TikTok star with his “Day X of Being a Girl” series, which has become massively popular despite the fact that he hasn’t actually spent even one day as a girl. Yet even seen in light of his TikTok stardom, the blizzard of endorsements Mulvaney is getting is striking.

If it keeps up, before too long there won’t be any products left for which Dylan Mulvaney is not the pitchman. Even Babe Ruth and Willie Mays and Mark Spitz and pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner and any other American hero you can name would envy Mulvaney’s ubiquity, which is no doubt immensely lucrative for him.

It’s almost as if some sinister unseen figure decided to get behind Dylan Mulvaney in a big way and is strong-arming these corporations, whether with carrots or sticks, to make him their spokesman. Or maybe this is just an example of the groupthink that is increasingly common on the Left; one company features Mulvaney, and so every company has to do so.

We may never know what’s behind Mulvaneymania, but we can be sure that the corporations who are placing him front and center are trying to normalize the delusion of men thinking they’re women and vice versa. And so whether we’re entranced by Dylan prancing around and mocking the way real women act or are repulsed by it, we’re going to see him everywhere we turn. He’s here, he’s queer, and the corporate elites are demanding that we get used to it.

But why? If Dylan Mulvaney painted his face black and put on a minstrel show, he would be banned and excoriated everywhere. Why is his mockery of femininity not just tolerated, but celebrated? His ubiquity is just the point: after the manner of propaganda in all totalitarian states, we must be reminded at every moment that the old order has passed away and that the new order has come, in which tradition is meaningless, family is based on proclivities, not bloodlines, and one has no loyalty to anyone or anything except the omnipresent state.

An actual woman wrote to me on Thursday about Nike’s new sports bra pitchman: “You know, the more I think about it, the more I find Dylan Mulvaney profoundly insulting to me as a woman. At first I thought the Bud Light thing was infinitely amusing, but it really is horrible. An insult to every woman who struggled to feed her newborn, an insult to every woman who had a painful supply of milk after losing a baby, an insult to every girl who worried she was too flat, an insult to every girl who was big enough to attract unwanted attention — just disgusting. I mean, I know that guys have to deal with those unwanted moments, but a girl’s change is noticeable 24-7 and it is similarly awkward.”

Her words are a much-needed reminder in our dizzy age that even if Dylan Mulvaney someday has breasts that he needs a sports bra for, they will still just be decorative, and serve no biological or human purpose. The Left is busy trying to force us all to deny the obvious, plainly manifest realities of biology (and much more), and instead accept their distortions and fantasies as if they were reality. That will lead to our dependence upon them as the arbiters of reality itself; the objective is to compel us not to trust the testimony of our lying eyes, but believe our Leftist moral superiors instead. That’s why they have found the perfect embodiment of their ideals and goals for our age in Mr. Dylan Mulvaney.