Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Partners With Bud Light for March Madness

When I first heard about this, I was convinced it was an April Fools’ Day joke. But it appears to be true. Dylan Mulvaney, the trans activist and TikTok celebrity, is the newest spokesman for Bud Light.

Mulvaney announced the partnership on Saturday, sharing that Bud Light had sent him customized beer packs featuring his surgically altered monster face to commemorate his recent achievement of pretending to be a 7-year-old girl for a full year.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner,” Mulvaney wrote on his Instagram account.

As part of the campaign, Mulvaney also appeared in a video while enjoying a Bud Light beer in a bathtub—because that’s what he thinks real women do, I guess?

The announcement of Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users condemning the ad campaign as yet another example of attempts to promote gender propaganda. His Instagram post is full of comments from users criticizing the move by Bud Light, with some saying they will no longer support the company.

Dylan Mulvaney gained rapid TikTok fame by sharing his transition journey on the Chinese-owned platform. Since then, he has landed lucrative brand ambassador deals with Tampax and other women’s beauty products and fashion brands. His partnership with Bud Light is the latest lucrative deal he’s scored solely for mutilating his body and acting like a female child. His success also opened doors to high-profile opportunities, such as visiting the White House and interviewing the president of the United States.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, patients with gender identity disorder (gender dysphoria) have a disproportionately high frequency of personality disorders. “The frequency of personality disorders was 81.4%. The most frequent personality disorder was narcissistic personality disorder (57.1%) and the least was borderline personality disorder. The average number of diagnoses was 3.00 per patient.”

It is unfortunate that his actions have been successful in attaining his desire for attention and notoriety. Despite the questionable nature of his conduct, corporations readily exploit him to showcase their wokeness.

There are now two months left before LGBT Pride month… so all of this corporate virtue signaling is about to get a lot worse.