Pathetic: Drew Barrymore Kneels Before Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney

Did you know that Drew Barrymore had a talk show? Me neither. Am I out of touch? Probably. But, clearly, I’m not missing much, as a viral clip of a recent episode of her show has proven.

This week, Barrymore had trans activist Dylan Mulvaney on her show. It was as cringeworthy as you might expect, with Barrymore literally humbling herself in Mulvaney’s presence.

“Let me ask you about the negativity. How have you dealt with it?” Barrymore asked. “And what’s an approach you take? What’s your self-talk? What do you filter?”

“Yes. I still read the comments, but there’s so much hatred directed at the trans community right now. It’s everywhere,” Mulvaney, who has become famous solely for identifying as a woman despite being a man, claimed. “And I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy in comedy and talking about hard, you know, subjects and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that, you know, I’m not a monster. I’m not somebody that, you know, is trying to do anything but be myself and be happy.”

At this point, the audience applauded, and Barrymore was moved to tears by their support.

“How do you stay on your own path?” she then asked Mulvaney. “Where do you draw boundaries? Where do you find the strength to keep being the joy?”

“Well, I think having my chosen family and the people that I love to take care of me, but I also think there’s something just about making sure that you’re you, don’t put something out there before you’re ready, and, and really just surrounding yourself with good people,” Mulvaney said. Then he added, “It’s interesting, because I look at someone like you, and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you.”

“Oh, please,” Barrymore replied. Then she literally got down on her knees in front of him before launching into a sob story about how she often dislikes herself. Naturally, Mulvaney, in a ridiculous, phony, effeminate voice, agreed and empathized.

It is quite possibly the most cringeworthy moment of television I’ve ever seen. Drew Barrymore, born with a silver spoon in her mouth, had the audacity to play the victim card and complain about bad reviews as an actress. But what’s even more infuriating is how she pretended to empathize with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, treating him like a real woman despite his reliance on drugs and plastic surgery, and a facial feminization surgery that makes him look more like E.T. than a woman.

Mulvaney is nothing more than a pathetic caricature of feminine stereotypes, and it’s sickening to see him paraded around as a legitimate representative of women when, in fact, this charade is a degradation of true womanhood.