'Transgender' Performance Artist Dylan Mulvaney Gets Birthday Card From Kamala Harris, Lands Kate Spade Deal

Things have been coming up all roses for transgender performance artist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, purveyor of the infamous “365 Days of Girlhood” TikTok propaganda series.

It’s been a banner week in the Mulvaney household (his household being a lonely apartment for one in Manhattan somewhere), as reportedly, per the Daily Mail, “Dylan Mulvaney’s man-to-girl transition has won her TikTok fame, riches, and allies in the White House, but left her lonely and undateable.”

TikTok influence can’t buy happiness, but it can buy access to the neoliberal ruling elite, which has bathed Mulvaney in unending admiration since he began making delusional, self-indulgent “transition” videos a year ago.

A few months back, Biden’s handlers invited Dylan to the White House to discuss “trans rights,” as if the American people haven’t been sufficiently bludgeoned over and over for years now with trans propaganda.

(Listen to Dylan’s monologue carefully: at 00:54, Mulvaney refers to transgenders as “transhumans” — perhaps a Freudian slip or perhaps indicative of the true agenda behind transgenderism. Given how heavily his pre-recorded speech must have been vetted, it’s difficult to imagine this was a slip of the tongue.)

More recently, Dylan got a birthday card from none other than Vice President Kamala Harris, who apparently has no other pressing business of state that she was put in charge of to attend to, such as the flood of illegal immigration over the Southern Border.

Via Pink News:

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney received a beautiful note from vice-president Kamala Harris congratulating her on a year since she started publicly transitioning – and bigots aren’t pleased. Mulvaney rose to prominence through TikTok, where she started documenting her transition in her hugely popular “Day X of Being a Girl” series. Recently, Mulvaney celebrated her 365th day of her transitioning journey with a joyous one-night only cabaret show, ‘Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!’, at New York’s iconic Rainbow Room.

Unfortunately, as that was not enough to satisfy a girl with an ego the size of his, he then got onboarded into the fashion industry by none other than Kate Spade, via the New York Post: