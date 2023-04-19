Undercover Video Reveals Indiana Schools Hiding Critical Race Theory Curriculum From Parents

As a parent, I don’t want to believe that schools would deliberately indoctrinate kids and try to hide what they’re doing from parents. But, sadly, in recent years, it’s become impossible to give them the benefit of the doubt.

A newly released undercover video by Accuracy in Media (AIM) highlights the deceitful tactics used by public schools to impart damaging and erroneous ideologies to children, such as critical race theory.

The video exposes several school administrators in Indiana who openly acknowledge their efforts to mislead parents about the educational content being presented to their children. Even more disturbing, these assistant superintendents and curriculum coordinators implicate teachers as willing participants in this effort.

The assistant superintendent of Plainfield Community Schools, Laura Delvecchio, boasted about the school system’s capacity to “remain unnoticed” and presents critical race theory (CRT) principles through its Social Emotional Learning (SEL) content.

Delvecchio went on to clarify that the school system had undertaken an extensive review of its curriculum, including a “white privilege walk,” which they intentionally conceal from parents.

“What we’ve decided to do is not call attention to it because when you call attention to it then questions are asked and I really believe that you can do more good under the radar,” she explained.

Meanwhile, in northern Indiana, Assistant Superintendent Brad Sheppard explained how the Elkhart Schools are actively trying to teach SEL and CRT by avoiding the words and labels associated with them.

“We just have to avoid the words, you know? The labels,” he explains. “[SEL] has become a bad phrase and we don’t openly use that phrase but we’re still doing it, so. I mean, just to avoid anything, I mean, we have not really been hit with it, but just to even avoid it.”

What Brad Sheppard is really trying to avoid is parental disapproval of the propaganda the schools are teaching children. The video makes it clear that all the school officials believe that the less that parents know, the better.

Other educators are “prepping” textbook presenters to make sure controversial topics they shouldn’t be teaching aren’t revealed.

“We have talked to our textbook companies that are coming and do presentations and I actually prep them a little bit because I’m like ‘we want this in our curriculum so if you could just not say specifically this then it won’t cause a red flag with the community’ and I hate that we have to do that but that way it’s still there and they would support it if just the content was there they just–its the title,” Jenny Oakley, director of e-learning and literacy at Martinsville Schools Metropolitan School District, told AIM investigators.

Over the past few years, parents have been beyond outraged that their kids are being taught garbage that completely contradicts their values and beliefs. And as if that’s not bad enough, these institutions have the audacity to deceive parents by lying about what their children are being taught and how it’s being presented. It’s a complete and utter disgrace. If this can happen in a conservative state like Indiana, it can happen anywhere.