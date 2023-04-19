'Experts' Float Potentially Deadly Ban on Global Rice Production for 'Climate Change'

Because whatever the amorphous blob of mostly anonymous corporate state “experts” in charge of the government says goes, we’re now in such an unfortunate position that its dictates could very well trigger a global famine.

Via Agence France-Presse (emphasis added):

The message from scientists is: Rice cannot be ignored in the battle to cut emissions .

Usually associated with cows burping, high levels of methane are also generated by bacteria that grow in flooded rice paddies and thrive if leftover straw rots in the fields after harvest.

Rice – Asia’s principal staple – is to blame for around 10% of global emissions of methane , a gas that over two decades traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide.

As a child, Dong Van Canh watched while the rice fields of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta were set alight to make way for the next crop, blackening the sky and flooding the air with potent greenhouse gases.

VIDEO: Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide. Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored. pic.twitter.com/Xdo2UV9B8j — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 11, 2023

France 24 picks up on the methane demonization narrative:

Methane from belching livestock, rice paddies and rotting food accounts for about 60 percent of food-related emissions, they found, with CO2 from machinery and transport, along with nitrous oxide from excess use of chemical fertilisers, responsible for 20 percent each. The researchers also gathered data on the carbon emissions for nearly 100 individual food items. Without a sharp change in production and diet, the study concluded, global food consumption will boost Earth’s average surface temperature 0.7C and 0.9C by century’s end.

Get it? In summary, methane, a gas that protects Earth’s atmosphere, is bad. Agriculture to feed hungry humans is evil. Marshes are killing the planet. Everything natural and nourishing is menacing and dangerous. Up is down. Black is white.

Let’s parse out what a genocidal rice ban would look like and the kind of unprecedented famine it would induce worldwide.

Via Statista:

Global consumption of rice has seen a slight increase over the last several years. In the 2021/2022 crop year, about 520 million metric tons of rice were consumed worldwide, up from 437.18 million metric tons in the 2008/2009 crop year.

In much of Asia and elsewhere, rice is literally the main staple, constituting 80% or more of the population’s caloric intake.

It’s easy, as the corporate media does, to dismiss these kinds of initiatives as the idle talk of academics without any real-world consequences.

“No one is going to ban [insert food item or creature comfort here: meat, gas stoves, rice, et al.],” goes the gaslighting refrain.

Oh, really?

Supposing we naively take it on faith that no one is coming to take the meat or the rice or any food item that can be blamed for climate change, how odd is it, then, that, as PJ Media’s Stephen Green reported, the New York mayor appeared to announce city-wide crackdowns on meat consumption using that exact excuse!

Given that Mayor Adams could barely read his pre-written notes, it’s clear that he is way over his head with all the carbon emissions pandering.

The question is: who or what is feeding him the vegan agenda? Could it be the faceless, nameless “experts” who now direct public policy in the dark, unencumbered by public input?